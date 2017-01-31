Latest Headlines

Students submit Syria petition to Downing Street

3 hours ago
News

PUPILS from Drumragh Integrated College have visited Downing Street to personally hand in a petition on behalf of the children in war-torn Aleppo.

Farmers’ Union insists RHI abusers should be removed
7 hours ago
News
Suspected drink driver survives horror smash
12 hours ago
News
News
Man arrested after five hour stand-off with police
January 31, 2017

A FULL scale emergency response involving armed police officers, fire fighters and an ambulance crew was triggered in Omagh in the early hours of Saturday morning, after a man...

Big Joe’s jersey boost for teen recovering from surgery
January 31, 2017

ONE of Tyrone’s most fervent fans, was given the perfect antidote in hospital last week, when big Joe McMahon dropped in to visit.

Presentations mark closure of Beragh Post Office
January 31, 2017
Further strike action to hit Tyrone schools tomorrow
January 30, 2017
PSNI warning following distraction burglaries in Omagh
January 30, 2017
Council ‘fully committed’ to Gortin Glens development
January 30, 2017
Get the latest edition of the Tyrone Herald today
January 30, 2017
Billy returns to LA home after coming out of coma
January 30, 2017
SPORT
Harte McKenna
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
February 1, 2017
GAA

The weekend just past really underscores what gaelic games are all about, heartbreak for Pomeroy, joy for Rock. We...

Win over Town leaves Harps in box seat
January 30, 2017
Soccer

A THIRD Mercer League title is now firmly in Strathroy Harps’ sights after Seamus Fanthorpe’s side swept aside the...

Day of mixed fortunes for Tyrone’s clubs in All-Ireland
January 30, 2017
GAA
LIVE BLOG: Pomeroy v St.Colmcille’s (Meath)
January 29, 2017
GAA
LIVE BLOG: Rock v Dunedin Connolly’s
January 29, 2017
GAA
Red Hands chop down the Oak Leaf again
January 28, 2017
GAA
Bradley dismisses talk of Derry demise
January 28, 2017
GAA
Chairman explains Mulhern Cup draw hiccup
January 27, 2017
Soccer
McCay helps Ireland take step closer to World Cup
January 27, 2017
Hockey
Omagh footballer joins Chorley on loan
January 26, 2017
Soccer
LIFESTYLE
American folk rock band coming to Omagh
January 30, 2017

American Folk Rock band ‘The Mulligan Brothers’ from Mobile, Alabama play at Strule Arts Centre on Thursday, February 2.

‘Seeing is Deceiving’ with David Meade in the Strule
January 28, 2017

DAVID Meade brings his brand new show ‘Seeing is Deceiving’ to the stage at Strule Arts Centre on Saturday,...

Acclaimed American fiddle player is coming to Omagh
January 27, 2017
Tribute acts to rock Lola’s
January 23, 2017
Donna Taggart sells out local concerts
January 22, 2017
Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
January 21, 2017
Bill’s ‘Best to Last’ exhibition launched in Omagh
January 20, 2017
Omagh Players to perform Friel classic this weekend
January 19, 2017