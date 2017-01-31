Latest Headlines
Students submit Syria petition to Downing Street
PUPILS from Drumragh Integrated College have visited Downing Street to personally hand in a petition on behalf of the children in war-torn Aleppo.
Man arrested after five hour stand-off with police
A FULL scale emergency response involving armed police officers, fire fighters and an ambulance crew was triggered in Omagh in the early hours of Saturday morning, after a man...
Big Joe’s jersey boost for teen recovering from surgery
ONE of Tyrone’s most fervent fans, was given the perfect antidote in hospital last week, when big Joe McMahon dropped in to visit.
Presentations mark closure of Beragh Post Office
Further strike action to hit Tyrone schools tomorrow
PSNI warning following distraction burglaries in Omagh
Council ‘fully committed’ to Gortin Glens development
Billy returns to LA home after coming out of coma
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
The weekend just past really underscores what gaelic games are all about, heartbreak for Pomeroy, joy for Rock. We...
Win over Town leaves Harps in box seat
A THIRD Mercer League title is now firmly in Strathroy Harps’ sights after Seamus Fanthorpe’s side swept aside the...
Day of mixed fortunes for Tyrone’s clubs in All-Ireland
LIVE BLOG: Pomeroy v St.Colmcille’s (Meath)
LIVE BLOG: Rock v Dunedin Connolly’s
Red Hands chop down the Oak Leaf again
Bradley dismisses talk of Derry demise
Chairman explains Mulhern Cup draw hiccup
McCay helps Ireland take step closer to World Cup
Omagh footballer joins Chorley on loan
American folk rock band coming to Omagh
American Folk Rock band ‘The Mulligan Brothers’ from Mobile, Alabama play at Strule Arts Centre on Thursday, February 2.
‘Seeing is Deceiving’ with David Meade in the Strule
DAVID Meade brings his brand new show ‘Seeing is Deceiving’ to the stage at Strule Arts Centre on Saturday,...