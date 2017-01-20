Latest Headlines

Autism campaigner to stand as candidate

7 hours ago
News

A BERAGH woman is to stand as an independent candidate in the forthcoming Assembly election in an effort to improve autistic services in the North.

Tyrone man critically ill after accident
12 hours ago
News
Man taken to hospital following mine incident
15 hours ago
News
News
‘Billy’s Law’ event cancelled as Assembly collapses
January 20, 2017

AN event organised by the Keep Billy Alive campaign to discuss the virtues of medicinal cannabis has been cancelled following the collapse of the Asse

Consultation period on community plan is extended
January 20, 2017

THE consultation period for the recently launched draft Community Plan for Mid Ulster has been extended to allow.

Omagh dancer to perform at Trump inauguration
January 20, 2017
Tyrone company runs 12 RHI boilers to dry wood
January 20, 2017
Advertisement
Teachers stage walk-outs across West Tyrone
January 19, 2017
Burglary and robbery spree rises to five inside 24 hour
January 19, 2017
It’s Ulster Herald Day
January 19, 2017
Tyrone anger at politicisation of Irish language
January 18, 2017
SPORT
tyronedonegal180117jb2
PODCAST Tyrone Face Fermanagh on Sunday
January 21, 2017
GAA

Tyrone face the challenge of Fermanagh on Sunday at Clones, we hear from Tyrone boss Mickey Harte and Wednesdays...

Former player returns to Dergview
January 20, 2017
Soccer

AARON Walsh has returned to former club Dergview until the end of the season

Talented teen Ward to join cycling team
January 20, 2017
Cycling
Local women on NI duty in Portugal
January 19, 2017
Soccer
Tyrone tank Donegal to progress
January 18, 2017
GAA
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
January 18, 2017
GAA
Cavanagh remains cautiously optimistic
January 17, 2017
GAA
Omagh footballer snapped up by Harps
January 16, 2017
Soccer
Brennan stars as Tyrone reignite McKenna Cup bid
January 15, 2017
GAA
Dergview development plan receives green light
January 15, 2017
LIFESTYLE
Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
January 21, 2017

Folklore has it that in 1943 Joseph Sheridan was running a restaurant at a small airport in southwest Ireland,...

Bill’s ‘Best to Last’ exhibition launched in Omagh
January 20, 2017

LEADING local artist Bill McCarter launched his fifth and final exhibition ‘The Best to Last’ in the Strule Arts...

Omagh Players to perform Friel classic this weekend
January 19, 2017
Omagh’s own Ninja Warrior
January 12, 2017
Advertisement
Tommy Tiernan sets a date for Omagh
January 8, 2017
Lauren flies the flag for Tyrone on Glór Tire
January 6, 2017
Elisabeth pens ‘Tales of a Travelled Piano’
December 18, 2016
Tyrone filmmakers are ‘Sundancing’ with joy
December 17, 2016