Random breath tests hit home

13 hours ago
Over recent weeks, dozens of checkpoints have popped up across all parts of the wider Omagh area, as part of a North-wide campaign.

Decision to cut funds for under-privileged kids slammed
21 hours ago
Magical Christmas with arrival of babies
1 day ago
Doctor shortage puts pressure on out-of-hours service
December 29, 2016

A QUARTER of doctor shifts are unfilled in the out-of-hours centres in the Western Trust area, which is also facing the added pressure of seasonal colds and flu epidemics....

Out now: Inside this week’s Ulster Herald
December 29, 2016

The final Ulster Herald of 2016 is out on the streets now, with a packed edition full of news, entertainment and sport and of course a comprehensive review of...

Robbed at knife point
December 28, 2016
Crash victim named
December 28, 2016
Tyrone crash: Two men in their 90s cut free from car
December 27, 2016
New community wardens to tackle low level crime
December 26, 2016
Almost 3,000 hoax ambulance calls in five years
December 26, 2016
Omagh meeting to help those with anxiety
December 24, 2016
Portstewart next up for wounded ‘Straw
December 31, 2016
ARDSTRAW boss Gary Simpson has told his players not to be crying over spilled milk!

Local sides bid to end year on a high note
December 30, 2016
THREE precious points is the prize on offer as local sides Dergview, Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard bid to end...

Pollock completes Greencastle hat-trick
December 29, 2016
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
December 28, 2016
Late drama as North West derby finishes all square
December 27, 2016
Extra-time heartbtreak for Ardstraw
December 26, 2016
Carrickmore Minors set for Kilrea test
December 24, 2016
‘Straw aim to upset odds in Craig Memorial Cup
December 23, 2016
Drumragh claim Schools JJ Reilly Cup title
December 22, 2016
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
December 21, 2016
Elisabeth pens ‘Tales of a Travelled Piano’
December 18, 2016

WHEN Elisabeth Goell first sat down to write her first book, ‘Tales of a Travelled Piano’ she had no...

Tyrone filmmakers are ‘Sundancing’ with joy
December 17, 2016

A pair of Tyrone filmmakers have been selected out of thousands of entries to premiere their debut feature length...

Conor Keys’s night of festive frolics sells out
December 16, 2016
Enjoy a night of reggae and ska in Annies
December 15, 2016
Janet brings Opium Tour to Strule stage
December 12, 2016
Carrickmore Christmas lights and fayre this Saturday
December 8, 2016
VIDEO: Kieran Donaghy grilled by local school children
December 8, 2016
VIDEO: Lost Brothers in haunting Leonard Cohen tribute
December 7, 2016