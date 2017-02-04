Latest Headlines
Earlier bowel cancer screening can save lives
AN Omagh man who was diagnosed with bowel cancer two years ago has backed a call to lower the age of screening from 60 down to 50.
Young students write booklets to promote mental health
STUDENTS at Sacred Heart College in Omagh know how important it is to look after their mental health, and to talk to someone if they are struggling or
Billy setback puts huge dent in funds
ELATION that Billy Caldwell was successfully brought out of a coma and discharged from the LA Children’s Hospital has been tempered by the scale of th
Nine year sentence for former PSNI constable
Police appeal after another Omagh burglary
Football jersey launched in memory of Joe McDermott
Moonlight walk to raise money for Grovehill
First look at this week’s Ulster Herald
Hussey ‘overwhelmed’ by goodwill messages
Tyrone prove too strong for gritty Roscommon
A SIX-POINT margin of victory doesn’t tell the whole tale as Tyrone clinched a 0-18 to 1-9 win over...
Tyrone aim for winning start
THE early January jolt to the system failed to throw Tyrone off course as they maintained their stranglehold on...
Academy boys need to pull out all the stops
Carmen Minor boss hits out at Tyrone Academy
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
Win over Town leaves Harps in box seat
Day of mixed fortunes for Tyrone’s clubs in All-Ireland
LIVE BLOG: Pomeroy v St.Colmcille’s (Meath)
LIVE BLOG: Rock v Dunedin Connolly’s
Red Hands chop down the Oak Leaf again
The Comedy Squad are Omagh bound
THE Comedy Squad are bringing their sold-out Ulster Hall show to Omagh next month. Tickets are on sale for...
Volunteers needed for Neolithic build at An Creagán
TRAVEL back thousands of years to ancient Ireland as An Creagán launches its latest experimental archaeology project!