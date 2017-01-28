Latest Headlines
Gun seized in Tyrone in anti deer poaching swoop
The PSNI in Tyrone have seized a rifle from men who they suspect were intent on poaching deer. Two men thought to be from the...
Emergency access to be provided at council grounds
WORK to ensure emergency access for vehicles and the erection of relevant signage at its soccer pitches has been given the green light by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council....
Hospital parking charges plan ‘morally wrong’
PLANS to introduce parking charges at the new Omagh Local Enhanced Hospital when it opens later this year have been described as “morally wrong”.
Prayers come flooding in for Billy after devastating setback
One puppy saved but two die after being dumped in trailer
VIDEO: ‘Ministers not responsible for spads’ – Foster
Intoxicated pensioner unsure of how he got to Omagh
Numbers of festive drink drivers rises despite appeals
Tributes paid to Omagh’s ‘champion of boxing’
LIVE BLOG: Pomeroy v St.Colmcille’s (Meath)
The action as it happens live from Armagh's Athletic Grounds. Pomeroy v St.Colmcille's (Meath)
LIVE BLOG: Rock v Dunedin Connolly’s
The action as it happens live from Armagh's Athletic Grounds. Rock v Dunedin Connolly's
Red Hands chop down the Oak Leaf again
Bradley dismisses talk of Derry demise
Chairman explains Mulhern Cup draw hiccup
McCay helps Ireland take step closer to World Cup
Omagh footballer joins Chorley on loan
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
Former Ulster player signs for Munster
Harps in the driving seat
‘Seeing is Deceiving’ with David Meade in the Strule
DAVID Meade brings his brand new show ‘Seeing is Deceiving’ to the stage at Strule Arts Centre on Saturday,...
Acclaimed American fiddle player is coming to Omagh
STRULE Arts Centre welcomes the acclaimed Old Time American fiddler and singer-songwriter, Rayna Gellert, to Omagh on Wednesday, February...