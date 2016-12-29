Latest Headlines
Random breath tests hit home
Over recent weeks, dozens of checkpoints have popped up across all parts of the wider Omagh area, as part of a North-wide campaign.
Doctor shortage puts pressure on out-of-hours service
A QUARTER of doctor shifts are unfilled in the out-of-hours centres in the Western Trust area, which is also facing the added pressure of seasonal colds and flu epidemics....
Out now: Inside this week’s Ulster Herald
The final Ulster Herald of 2016 is out on the streets now, with a packed edition full of news, entertainment and sport and of course a comprehensive review of...
Robbed at knife point
Crash victim named
Tyrone crash: Two men in their 90s cut free from car
New community wardens to tackle low level crime
Almost 3,000 hoax ambulance calls in five years
Omagh meeting to help those with anxiety
Portstewart next up for wounded ‘Straw
ARDSTRAW boss Gary Simpson has told his players not to be crying over spilled milk!
Local sides bid to end year on a high note
THREE precious points is the prize on offer as local sides Dergview, Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard bid to end...
Pollock completes Greencastle hat-trick
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
Late drama as North West derby finishes all square
Extra-time heartbtreak for Ardstraw
Carrickmore Minors set for Kilrea test
‘Straw aim to upset odds in Craig Memorial Cup
Drumragh claim Schools JJ Reilly Cup title
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
Elisabeth pens ‘Tales of a Travelled Piano’
WHEN Elisabeth Goell first sat down to write her first book, ‘Tales of a Travelled Piano’ she had no...
Tyrone filmmakers are ‘Sundancing’ with joy
A pair of Tyrone filmmakers have been selected out of thousands of entries to premiere their debut feature length...