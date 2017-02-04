Latest Headlines

Earlier bowel cancer screening can save lives

6 hours ago
News

AN Omagh man who was diagnosed with bowel cancer two years ago has backed a call to lower the age of screening from 60 down to 50.

Local doctors on verge of handing in resignations
12 hours ago
News
Ethnic group slams ‘outrageous’ Trump ban
1 day ago
News
News
Young students write booklets to promote mental health
February 4, 2017

STUDENTS at Sacred Heart College in Omagh know how important it is to look after their mental health, and to talk to someone if they are struggling or

Billy setback puts huge dent in funds
February 3, 2017

ELATION that Billy Caldwell was successfully brought out of a coma and discharged from the LA Children’s Hospital has been tempered by the scale of th

Nine year sentence for former PSNI constable
February 3, 2017
Police appeal after another Omagh burglary
February 3, 2017
Advertisement
Football jersey launched in memory of Joe McDermott
February 2, 2017
Moonlight walk to raise money for Grovehill
February 2, 2017
First look at this week’s Ulster Herald
February 2, 2017
Hussey ‘overwhelmed’ by goodwill messages
February 1, 2017
SPORT
Tyrone prove too strong for gritty Roscommon
February 5, 2017
GAA

A SIX-POINT margin of victory doesn’t tell the whole tale as Tyrone clinched a 0-18 to 1-9 win over...

Tyrone aim for winning start
February 5, 2017
GAA

THE early January jolt to the system failed to throw Tyrone off course as they maintained their stranglehold on...

Academy boys need to pull out all the stops
February 3, 2017
Carmen Minor boss hits out at Tyrone Academy
February 2, 2017
GAA
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
February 1, 2017
GAA
Win over Town leaves Harps in box seat
January 30, 2017
Soccer
Day of mixed fortunes for Tyrone’s clubs in All-Ireland
January 30, 2017
GAA
LIVE BLOG: Pomeroy v St.Colmcille’s (Meath)
January 29, 2017
GAA
LIVE BLOG: Rock v Dunedin Connolly’s
January 29, 2017
GAA
Red Hands chop down the Oak Leaf again
January 28, 2017
GAA
LIFESTYLE
The Comedy Squad are Omagh bound
February 4, 2017

THE Comedy Squad are bringing their sold-out Ulster Hall show to Omagh next month. Tickets are on sale for...

Volunteers needed for Neolithic build at An Creagán
February 3, 2017

TRAVEL back thousands of years to ancient Ireland as An Creagán launches its latest experimental archaeology project!

Enjoy the ‘Ultimate Ladies Night’ in the Strule
February 2, 2017
Grammy-nominated bluegrass band to play Folk Park gig
February 1, 2017
Advertisement
American folk rock band coming to Omagh
January 30, 2017
‘Seeing is Deceiving’ with David Meade in the Strule
January 28, 2017
Acclaimed American fiddle player is coming to Omagh
January 27, 2017
Tribute acts to rock Lola’s
January 23, 2017