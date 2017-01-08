Latest Headlines
Assembly election inevitable as McGuinness resigns
An assembly election looks ever more likely with the imminent resignation of Martin McGuinness. Sparked by the DUP’s handling of the botched reneval heat incentive scheme (RHI), the Deputy...
Landmark post office in Tyrone closes
A SOUTH Tyrone Post Office which had been in the same family for generations has been closed. The Simpson family had run Lisdoart Post Office for over...
Wind farms seek to set aside environmental restriction
TWO major wind farm projects proposed for the Pigeon Top Mountain area outside Omagh have sought permission to set aside restrictions on erecting massive turbines during the bird...
Half of Omagh fire call-outs are false alarms
Tyrone assault victim left with serious injuries
Omagh man admits shop-lifting charges
Billy Caldwell’s cannabis campaign heads for Stormont
Tyrone baby arrives 10 days late on New Year’s Day
New pharmacy plan for former fire station in Omagh
Red Hands beaten by Breffni boys
CAVAN 1-13 TYRONE 0-12 A spate of injuries allied to a disjointed team performance made for an inauspicious start...
Tyrone set sights on six of the best
A SEASON which Tyrone hope will climax in the surrounds of Croke Park in Sept gets underway this weekend...
Dungannon ease past Dergview in Irish Cup
Lecky admits Dergview up against it
Town bid to continue historic cup run at Loughgall
Tattyreagh greyhound tearing up the track
Podcast Red Hand Weekend
Owens’ stoppage-time equaliser secures point for Ducks
Battle of genders boosts good cause
Gallagher appointed new Tyrone U15 manager
Tommy Tiernan sets a date for Omagh
Legendary Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan will bring his latest stand-up tour - ‘Under The Influence’ - to the new...
Lauren flies the flag for Tyrone on Glór Tire
THE conveyor belt of Tyrone country music talent starring on TG4 talent show Glór Tire is continuing with teenage...