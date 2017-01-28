Latest Headlines

Gun seized in Tyrone in anti deer poaching swoop

5 hours ago
News

      The PSNI in Tyrone have seized a rifle from men who they suspect were intent on poaching deer.   Two men thought to be from the...

News
Emergency access to be provided at council grounds
January 28, 2017

WORK to ensure emergency access for vehicles and the erection of relevant signage at its soccer pitches has been given the green light by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council....

Hospital parking charges plan ‘morally wrong’
January 27, 2017

PLANS to introduce parking charges at the new Omagh Local Enhanced Hospital when it opens later this year have been described as “morally wrong”.

Prayers come flooding in for Billy after devastating setback
January 27, 2017
One puppy saved but two die after being dumped in trailer
January 27, 2017
VIDEO: ‘Ministers not responsible for spads’ – Foster
January 27, 2017
Intoxicated pensioner unsure of how he got to Omagh
January 27, 2017
Numbers of festive drink drivers rises despite appeals
January 26, 2017
Tributes paid to Omagh’s ‘champion of boxing’
January 26, 2017
SPORT
Christopher Colhoun drives home a goal for Pomeroy despite the attemped block by Castledawson's Paddy Henry. MC 28
LIVE BLOG: Pomeroy v St.Colmcille’s (Meath)
January 29, 2017
GAA

The action as it happens live from Armagh's Athletic Grounds. Pomeroy v St.Colmcille's (Meath)

Rock Ulster Junior-1
LIVE BLOG: Rock v Dunedin Connolly’s
January 29, 2017
GAA

The action as it happens live from Armagh's Athletic Grounds. Rock v Dunedin Connolly's

Red Hands chop down the Oak Leaf again
January 28, 2017
GAA
Bradley dismisses talk of Derry demise
January 28, 2017
GAA
Chairman explains Mulhern Cup draw hiccup
January 27, 2017
Soccer
McCay helps Ireland take step closer to World Cup
January 27, 2017
Hockey
Omagh footballer joins Chorley on loan
January 26, 2017
Soccer
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
January 25, 2017
GAA
Former Ulster player signs for Munster
January 24, 2017
Rugby
Harps in the driving seat
January 24, 2017
Soccer
LIFESTYLE
‘Seeing is Deceiving’ with David Meade in the Strule
January 28, 2017

DAVID Meade brings his brand new show ‘Seeing is Deceiving’ to the stage at Strule Arts Centre on Saturday,...

Acclaimed American fiddle player is coming to Omagh
January 27, 2017

STRULE Arts Centre welcomes the acclaimed Old Time American fiddler and singer-songwriter, Rayna Gellert, to Omagh on Wednesday, February...

Tribute acts to rock Lola’s
January 23, 2017
Donna Taggart sells out local concerts
January 22, 2017
Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
January 21, 2017
Bill’s ‘Best to Last’ exhibition launched in Omagh
January 20, 2017
Omagh Players to perform Friel classic this weekend
January 19, 2017
Omagh’s own Ninja Warrior
January 12, 2017