Fire-fighters come to the rescue of trapped horse

3 hours ago
Local fire-fighters came to the aid of a stricken horse stuck in a muddy ditch near Newtownstewart on Sunday afternoon.

The Tyrone Herald is out
4 hours ago
Dergview FC has been granted planning permission to further develop Darragh Park.
Dergview development plan receives green light
23 hours ago
Family’s relief as pig on the run is returned home
January 14, 2017

A pet pig which went on the run for three days is back in the arms of its relieved owners in Fintona.

Family aim to spread Lupus awareness with support group
January 14, 2017

A Newtownstewart family have set their sights on creating a local sub-group of Lupus NI to help support those affected by Lupus in West Tyrone.

Autism assessment waiting list grows by 574% in 3 years
January 14, 2017
Killyclogher woman helps save man from bridge plunge
January 13, 2017
Man in his 70s seriously ill after Newtownstewart crash
January 13, 2017
Yellow warning for ice in place
January 13, 2017
‘Guardian angel’ grandmother saves lives during blaze
January 13, 2017
Machinery stolen in Tyrone is recovered in Armagh
January 12, 2017
Omagh footballer snapped up by Harps
January 16, 2017
Omagh lad Coalan McAleer has signed for Finn Harps.

Brennan stars as Tyrone reignite McKenna Cup bid
January 15, 2017
  TYRONE resuscitated their McKenna Cup hopes as they produced a second-half display of some calibre to consign Ulster...

Dergview development plan receives green light
January 15, 2017
Red Hands mindful of UU attack
January 14, 2017
Ace marksman signs for Swifts
January 13, 2017
Handballer picks up award after striking gold in US
January 13, 2017
Armagh man Harvey named new Tyrone U17 boss
January 12, 2017
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
January 11, 2017
Irish Cup memories from 1991
January 10, 2017
Red Hands beaten by Breffni boys
January 8, 2017
Omagh’s own Ninja Warrior
January 12, 2017

MAGICIAN, mind-reader, life coach, vagabond and one-time Irish pole-dancing champ...Now, Omagh’s Liam O’Neill can add ‘Ninja Warrior’ to his...

Tommy Tiernan sets a date for Omagh
January 8, 2017

Legendary Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan will bring his latest stand-up tour - ‘Under The Influence’ - to the new...

Lauren flies the flag for Tyrone on Glór Tire
January 6, 2017
Elisabeth pens ‘Tales of a Travelled Piano’
December 18, 2016
Tyrone filmmakers are ‘Sundancing’ with joy
December 17, 2016
Conor Keys’s night of festive frolics sells out
December 16, 2016
Enjoy a night of reggae and ska in Annies
December 15, 2016
Janet brings Opium Tour to Strule stage
December 12, 2016