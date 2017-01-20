Latest Headlines
Autism campaigner to stand as candidate
A BERAGH woman is to stand as an independent candidate in the forthcoming Assembly election in an effort to improve autistic services in the North.
‘Billy’s Law’ event cancelled as Assembly collapses
AN event organised by the Keep Billy Alive campaign to discuss the virtues of medicinal cannabis has been cancelled following the collapse of the Asse
Consultation period on community plan is extended
THE consultation period for the recently launched draft Community Plan for Mid Ulster has been extended to allow.
Omagh dancer to perform at Trump inauguration
Tyrone company runs 12 RHI boilers to dry wood
Teachers stage walk-outs across West Tyrone
Burglary and robbery spree rises to five inside 24 hour
Tyrone anger at politicisation of Irish language
PODCAST Tyrone Face Fermanagh on Sunday
Tyrone face the challenge of Fermanagh on Sunday at Clones, we hear from Tyrone boss Mickey Harte and Wednesdays...
Former player returns to Dergview
AARON Walsh has returned to former club Dergview until the end of the season
Talented teen Ward to join cycling team
Local women on NI duty in Portugal
Tyrone tank Donegal to progress
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
Cavanagh remains cautiously optimistic
Omagh footballer snapped up by Harps
Brennan stars as Tyrone reignite McKenna Cup bid
Dergview development plan receives green light
Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
Folklore has it that in 1943 Joseph Sheridan was running a restaurant at a small airport in southwest Ireland,...
Bill’s ‘Best to Last’ exhibition launched in Omagh
LEADING local artist Bill McCarter launched his fifth and final exhibition ‘The Best to Last’ in the Strule Arts...