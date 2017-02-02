Latest Headlines
Billy setback puts huge dent in funds
ELATION that Billy Caldwell was successfully brought out of a coma and discharged from the LA Children’s Hospital has been tempered by the scale of th
Football jersey launched in memory of Joe McDermott
A FOOTBALL jersey has been launched in memory of Joe McDermott from Omagh who lost his life in a work tragedy in Western Australia in November 2015.
Moonlight walk to raise money for Grovehill
A MOONLIGHT walk through the torchlit forests of Gortin promised to be a night to remember for our beloved pet pooches and shelter dogs alike.
First look at this week’s Ulster Herald
Hussey ‘overwhelmed’ by goodwill messages
Students submit Syria petition to Downing Street
Farmers’ Union insists RHI abusers should be removed
Suspected drink driver survives horror smash
Man arrested after five hour stand-off with police
Academy boys need to pull out all the stops
OMAGH Academy coach Ross Hunter insists his players will have to pull out all the stops if they are...
Carmen Minor boss hits out at Tyrone Academy
Manager of last year’s double winning Carrickmore Minor team has hit out at players being asked to commit three...
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
Win over Town leaves Harps in box seat
Day of mixed fortunes for Tyrone’s clubs in All-Ireland
LIVE BLOG: Pomeroy v St.Colmcille’s (Meath)
LIVE BLOG: Rock v Dunedin Connolly’s
Red Hands chop down the Oak Leaf again
Bradley dismisses talk of Derry demise
Chairman explains Mulhern Cup draw hiccup
Volunteers needed for Neolithic build at An Creagán
TRAVEL back thousands of years to ancient Ireland as An Creagán launches its latest experimental archaeology project!
Enjoy the ‘Ultimate Ladies Night’ in the Strule
EXPERT make-up artists, a fashion expert and talented musician are just some of those who will be on hand...