Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cookstown

52 mins ago
A male motorcyclist aged in his 40’s has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Lough Fea Road near Cookstown on Wednesday. Police say the motorcyclist...

Coroner warns of dangers of mixing prescription drugs and alcohol
19 hours ago
Tyrone men involved in Dublin criminal gang kidnapping
2 days ago
Crematorium planning process ‘outrageously slow’
January 24, 2017

A PLANNING process for the construction of a crematorium at Greenhill Cemetery in Omagh has been slammed as ‘outrageously slow.’

Billy in induced coma after seizure attack
January 24, 2017

The heartbroken family of Castlederg boy Billy Caldwell are asking for your prayers after he was placed into an induced coma following a series of sev

Minister confirms goldmine public inquiry
January 23, 2017
Headbutted wife and repeatedly banged her head off a cupboard
January 23, 2017
Michelle O’Neill named Sinn Féin’s new northern leader
January 23, 2017
Ross Hussey to retire from political life
January 23, 2017
Inside Monday’s Tyrone Herald
January 23, 2017
‘West Tyrone will not be immune from doctor crisis’
January 22, 2017
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
January 25, 2017
The search for six continues this weekend as Tyrone face Derry….again in the McKenna cup final, a sixth title...

Former Ulster player signs for Munster
January 24, 2017
FIVEMILETOWN man Chris Farrell will play for Munster Rugby next season.

Harps in the driving seat
January 24, 2017
Winning games is important insists Tyrone boss
January 22, 2017
Tyrone star hoping to end injury nightmare
January 22, 2017
PODCAST Tyrone Face Fermanagh on Sunday
January 21, 2017
Former player returns to Dergview
January 20, 2017
Talented teen Ward to join cycling team
January 20, 2017
Local women on NI duty in Portugal
January 19, 2017
Tyrone tank Donegal to progress
January 18, 2017
Tribute acts to rock Lola’s
January 23, 2017

You would be an absolute fool to miss out on a special night of live music this April 1...

Donna Taggart sells out local concerts
January 22, 2017

CLANABOGAN singer Donna Taggart has sold out two concerts in the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh next month as...

Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
January 21, 2017
Bill’s ‘Best to Last’ exhibition launched in Omagh
January 20, 2017
Omagh Players to perform Friel classic this weekend
January 19, 2017
Omagh’s own Ninja Warrior
January 12, 2017
Tommy Tiernan sets a date for Omagh
January 8, 2017
Lauren flies the flag for Tyrone on Glór Tire
January 6, 2017