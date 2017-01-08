Latest Headlines

Assembly election inevitable as McGuinness resigns

4 hours ago
News

An assembly election looks ever more likely with the imminent resignation of Martin McGuinness. Sparked by the DUP’s handling of the botched reneval heat incentive scheme (RHI), the Deputy...

Driver who killed Enda Dolan has sentence increased
5 hours ago
News
First look at this week’s Tyrone Herald
9 hours ago
News
News
Landmark post office in Tyrone closes
January 8, 2017

  A SOUTH Tyrone Post Office which had been in the same family for generations has been closed.   The Simpson family had run Lisdoart Post Office for over...

Wind farms seek to set aside environmental restriction
January 8, 2017

  TWO major wind farm projects proposed for the Pigeon Top Mountain area outside Omagh have sought permission to set aside restrictions on erecting massive turbines during the bird...

Half of Omagh fire call-outs are false alarms
January 7, 2017
Tyrone assault victim left with serious injuries
January 7, 2017
Omagh man admits shop-lifting charges
January 7, 2017
Billy Caldwell’s cannabis campaign heads for Stormont
January 6, 2017
Tyrone baby arrives 10 days late on New Year’s Day
January 6, 2017
New pharmacy plan for former fire station in Omagh
January 6, 2017
SPORT
Red Hands beaten by Breffni boys
January 8, 2017
GAA

CAVAN 1-13  TYRONE 0-12 A spate of injuries allied to a disjointed team performance made for an inauspicious start...

Tyrone set sights on six of the best
January 8, 2017
GAAOBA - Nominees

A SEASON which Tyrone hope will climax in the surrounds of Croke Park in Sept gets underway this weekend...

Dungannon ease past Dergview in Irish Cup
January 7, 2017
Soccer
Lecky admits Dergview up against it
January 7, 2017
Soccer
Town bid to continue historic cup run at Loughgall
January 6, 2017
Soccer
Tattyreagh greyhound tearing up the track
January 5, 2017
Podcast Red Hand Weekend
January 4, 2017
GAA
Owens’ stoppage-time equaliser secures point for Ducks
January 3, 2017
Soccer
Battle of genders boosts good cause
January 3, 2017
GAA
Gallagher appointed new Tyrone U15 manager
January 2, 2017
Soccer
LIFESTYLE
Tommy Tiernan sets a date for Omagh
January 8, 2017

Legendary Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan will bring his latest stand-up tour - ‘Under The Influence’ - to the new...

Lauren flies the flag for Tyrone on Glór Tire
January 6, 2017

THE conveyor belt of Tyrone country music talent starring on TG4 talent show Glór Tire is continuing with teenage...

Elisabeth pens ‘Tales of a Travelled Piano’
December 18, 2016
Tyrone filmmakers are ‘Sundancing’ with joy
December 17, 2016
Conor Keys’s night of festive frolics sells out
December 16, 2016
Enjoy a night of reggae and ska in Annies
December 15, 2016
Janet brings Opium Tour to Strule stage
December 12, 2016
Carrickmore Christmas lights and fayre this Saturday
December 8, 2016