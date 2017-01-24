Latest Headlines
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cookstown
A male motorcyclist aged in his 40’s has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Lough Fea Road near Cookstown on Wednesday. Police say the motorcyclist...
Crematorium planning process ‘outrageously slow’
A PLANNING process for the construction of a crematorium at Greenhill Cemetery in Omagh has been slammed as ‘outrageously slow.’
Billy in induced coma after seizure attack
The heartbroken family of Castlederg boy Billy Caldwell are asking for your prayers after he was placed into an induced coma following a series of sev
Minister confirms goldmine public inquiry
Headbutted wife and repeatedly banged her head off a cupboard
Michelle O’Neill named Sinn Féin’s new northern leader
Ross Hussey to retire from political life
Inside Monday’s Tyrone Herald
‘West Tyrone will not be immune from doctor crisis’
PODCAST Red Hand Weekend
The search for six continues this weekend as Tyrone face Derry….again in the McKenna cup final, a sixth title...
Former Ulster player signs for Munster
FIVEMILETOWN man Chris Farrell will play for Munster Rugby next season.
Harps in the driving seat
Winning games is important insists Tyrone boss
Tyrone star hoping to end injury nightmare
PODCAST Tyrone Face Fermanagh on Sunday
Former player returns to Dergview
Talented teen Ward to join cycling team
Local women on NI duty in Portugal
Tyrone tank Donegal to progress
Tribute acts to rock Lola’s
You would be an absolute fool to miss out on a special night of live music this April 1...
Donna Taggart sells out local concerts
CLANABOGAN singer Donna Taggart has sold out two concerts in the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh next month as...