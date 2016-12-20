﻿Pulled knife on twin brother

Birthday celebrations turned nasty when a Dunamanagh man pulled a knife on his twin brother.

Calvin Boyle (19) of Allen Park in Dunamanagh was refused bail on Thursday when he appeared in court on weapon possession and assault charges.

The teenager is further charged with damaging a glass panel of a door.

Advertisement

Police were called to Allen Park on December 13, the defendant’s birthday, at 11.30pm following a report of a domestic assault.

There they spoke to Boyle’s brother as well as his mother and step father.

They reported how the defendant had turned up drunk at 11pm and had begun banging on the front door.

He was let in but immediately began rowing with his brother.

The verbal altercation escalated until suddenly Boyle drew two knives from a kitchen drawer.

Terrified, his brother and his mother fled the kitchen while his step father tried to calm the situation down.

He too though was forced out of the room, pulling the door behind him and holding it shut.

Advertisement

Boyle continued to make threats before lifting a soup ladle and smashing it through one of the kitchen door’s glass panels.

His mother then ran upstairs to ring the police while a neighbour came in and between him and the other two men, they managed to get the defendant restrained.

As he was being led away from police, a clearly agitated Boyle shouted back, “They can’t hold me forever, I’ll still get you. You are the first two I’m coming for when I get out.”

During interview he admitted all the charges put to him and agreed all the evidence put forward by the PSNI.

Solicitor Keith Kyle was asked what the background to the fight was.

He said there was no real explanation other than it had been Boyle and his twins birthday.

“He had stopped taking his medication and when he drinks, they tend to fall out. There was no specific factor other than alcohol,” the solicitor explained.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was told there was no suitable address available for the accused and therefore bail was not an option.

The judge said he had concerns for the teenager’s mental health and was worried there was a risk of further offending should he be released.

Boyle was remanded in custody to appear in court by video link on January 12.