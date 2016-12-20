Community Church providing special Christmas dinner for those in need

OMAGH Community Church is once again providing hot dinners on Christmas Day to people in the local community who are isolated or struggling financially.

While tucking into a four course meal when they arrive at Drumragh Integrated College – where the church currently hold their services – guests will also have the opportunity to connect with local people in an atmosphere of festive cheer.

The event will run from 12.15- 4.30pm at Drumragh College, and each visitor who has pre-booked to come along with also be given a very special gift which has been donated by local people and businesses within the Omagh area.

“I can’t wait,” said Pastor Tim Shiels, from Omagh Community Church. “It is the highlight of my year. My family and I can’t imagine spending Christmas any other way.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring life, love and hope to the heart of Omagh and that Drumragh College has been willing to facilitate us in doing so.

“What we will have on the day is really an extended family – a cross-section of people from Omagh and Fermanagh coming together to enjoy their Christmas day in a welcoming environment.”

The idea of the event, which is now in its fourth year, was born from Omagh Academy teacher, Marianne Marechaux who felt that people who may be in a crisis cannot be forgotten about on Christmas day.

Since then, Marianne and her team of volunteers – including Tim’s wife, Jenny – have organised the event and perfectly decorated the venues for the occasion. Manu Marechaux, Marianne’s husband, will once again be cooking the tasty dinners using his culinary skill and fresh ingredients.

“In our culture, there’s a certain sense of expectation when it comes to Christmas,” Tim continued.

“It’s a time when you buy presents and spend time with loved ones – but what happens if you don’t have money or close relationships?

“We are really just trying to capture the heart of Christmas and make it special for so many local people.”

While it is recommended for those who wish to attend to pre-book, Tim said that they would never turn anyone away who comes along on the day.

To register for the dinner, call 07522621608.