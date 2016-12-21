A5 collision near Beragh causes traffic delays

A road collision on the A5 Curr Road near Beragh has caused delays on Wednesday evening.

Two vehicles were understood to have been involved in the incident shortly after 5pm.

The crash occured near the turn off for Beragh, on the Ballygawley side of the A5.

Paramedics have now departed the scene.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane while police wait to clear the road, causing delays.

The collision came as the Ambulance Service urged care on the roads following 24 incidents before 5pm on Wednesday.