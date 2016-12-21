+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

BLACK, Richard

Posted: 9:45 am December 21, 2016

 BLACK – December 14th, 2016 (peacefully) at Tyrone County Hospital, Omagh, Richard. Dearly beloved son of Irene and the late Mervyn and dear brother of Valerie and the late Alan. Funeral service took place on Saturday 17th inst., in his mother’s home, 22 Castleview Park, Newtownstewart, followed by interment in Aughalane Cemetery, Plumbridge. Donations if so desired to “Huntington’s Disease Association” c/o Mrs. Gladys Black, 23 Carrigans Road, Newtownstewart, BT78 4EG.
Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.
“Peace, perfect peace.”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2016 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW