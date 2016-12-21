BLACK, Richard

BLACK – December 14th, 2016 (peacefully) at Tyrone County Hospital, Omagh, Richard. Dearly beloved son of Irene and the late Mervyn and dear brother of Valerie and the late Alan. Funeral service took place on Saturday 17th inst., in his mother’s home, 22 Castleview Park, Newtownstewart, followed by interment in Aughalane Cemetery, Plumbridge. Donations if so desired to “Huntington’s Disease Association” c/o Mrs. Gladys Black, 23 Carrigans Road, Newtownstewart, BT78 4EG.

Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Peace, perfect peace.”