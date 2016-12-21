HOLMES, Jean

HOLMES (née Martin) December 17th 2016 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, late of 3 Coronation Cottages, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Jean. Dearly loved wife of Phill, devoted mother of Sandra and Ivan, mother-in-law of Frankie, beloved grandmother of Nathan, Joshua, Francis, Jennifer, Emma, Ryan and Bradley, a dear sister of Raymond and sister-in-law of Kathleen. Interred in Cappagh Parish Churchyard on 20th inst. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research, c/o R.G. Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78 3AE.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus.”