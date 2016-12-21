+44 (0)28 8224 3444
MAGEE, Sue

Posted: 9:44 am December 21, 2016

MAGEE (née Cullen) Loughan Monee, formerly 26 Gargrim Road, Fintona, Sue, December 15th 2016, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, late wife of Anthony and mother of John, Declan, Dermot, Liam.
Sadly regretted by her sisters and brothers and entire family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

