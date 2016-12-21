Video: School’s tribute to teenagers killed in crash

St John’s College in Dromore has paid a video tribute to their former pupils Maurice McCloughan and Killian Doherty who were tragically killed in a road traffic collision last Saturday week, December 10.

The close friends, both age 19, lost their lives on the A5 Doogary Road. Maurice McCloughan was from Fintona while Killian Doherty was from Drumquin and they both played for their local GAA clubs.

Advertisement

Their deaths devastated their local communities.

The moving video tribute shows a collation of images of the boys during their years at the college.