Drumragh claim Schools JJ Reilly Cup title

Drumragh Integrated College 1-11

St John’s College, Dromore 2-7

History beckoned at sunny Clanabogan on Monday morning as Drumragh Integrated College claimed an inaugural Ulster Schools football title by collecting the JJ Reilly Memorial Cup.

It’s the first time that an Integrated team has won at Ulster Schools competition championship level and Drumragh worked very hard to just get the better of a spirited St John’s side who recovered from a slow start to remain in close contention right to the closing whistle.

A draw looked likely as the last half unfolded but Drumragh managed to pick off a key score or more to shade the issue and land the coveted cup for their college silverware cabinet. An earlier brace of well-taken goals had helped St John’s lay down a brave bid for victory but Drumragh pulled a goal of their own back and won out on the point-scoring front to seal a memorable success.

The final itself at the Drumragh Sarsfields’ base proved to be a keenly contested and at times feisty affair, although some unsavoury scenes at the finish should not be allowed to detract from the endeavour and effort displayed by both determined teams.

These two teams were competing for the JJ Reilly Memorial Cup, named in honour of the long-serving Cavan College(St Patrick’s) teacher and his family members came along to Clanabogan to help make the presentations.

Matthew Murnaghan(free) and Rory Lowry landed the opening two points of proceedings for Drumragh before Simon Garrity and Rory Burns sent over points in reply for St John’s. A second Murnaghan free reclaimed the lead for Drumragh but Dara Monaghan notched the first goal of the game in favour of the Dromore team midway through the half.

Dan Monaghan and Matthew Murnaghan soon had the Integrated side back on level terms through successive points but Garrity’s point off the bar put St John’s in front again, albeit for a limited time as Murnaghan belted over a fine levelling point at the opposite end.

Dromore, though, struck for their second major of the match when a neat counter-attack culminated in Gary Hunter finding the net. That left his side 2-3 to 0-6 up but Drumragh responded in sharp fashion as Eoin Gallagher and Matthew Murnaghan pointed. There was still time before the break for Troy Fahy to tie the scores on 2-3 to 0-9 at the midway stage.

Captain Matthew Murnaghan wove an effective influence from midfield on the match for Drumragh, Murnaghan pointing at the top of the final half and then producing a great goal to push the Integrated side into a good scoreboard position as the closing 30 minutes gathered pace.

St John’s, though, refused to wilt and replied through a couple of raids forward that the Drumragh defence did well to negate; Drumragh then losing Eoin Gallagher and Daley Tunney pulled a score back for St John’s.

Tunney converted frees in succession and midfielder Conor McGovern found the target stylishly to bring St John’s to parity and the game was right there in the balance as time ticked away. Both goal keepers were called upon to make saves and the duo duly did so to prevent any further goals being added to the tally.

Drumragh steadied and Murnaghan had a free to edge his team into an advantage that would stay for the dwindling minutes remaining. There were chances at either end but Drumragh held on for a landmark win to add some seasonal cheer at the campus for Christmas.

