First look inside this week’s Ulster Herald

Posted: 10:39 am December 22, 2016
It’s almost Chistmas and this week’s Ulster Herald is packed with local news and festive features.

Please note – the Ulster Herald is out as normal next Thursday (December 29). The next edition of the Tyrone Herald is out Monday January 2 2017.

TOP STORIES THIS WEEK

  • £7m Christmas present for Omagh Integrated Primary School.
  • Plans approved for competing service stations at Ballygawley Roundabout.
  • Brotherly love helps Kyle conquer 300-mile challenge.
  • Tributes paid to pioneering Carrickmore GAA woman.
  • Plus much, much more.

FEATURES

  • Last ever Christmas for staff at Tyrone County Hosptial.
  • Ex-pats on Christmas in the sun away from home.
  • Pages of pictures from Christmas events around the local area.
  • Tyrone author Colin Broderick premiere’s debut movie in London.
  • Plus much, much more.

SPORT

  • GAA: Carrickmore minors face Derry champions Kilrea in the St Paul’s Ulster Minor tournament semi-final.
  • Massive breakthrough for Drumragh College, becoming the first integrated school to win an Ulster title.
  • THROW-IN: John Lynch ases why the committee men continue to ‘mess with our rules’.
  • Loughmacrory handballer Mairead Fox is sports personality of the month.
  • Garvaghey to stage World record ‘marathon match’.
  • SOCCER: Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard in Boxing Day showdown.
  • Ardstraw bid to kick the door down in cup final.
  • MOTOCROSS: Spratt family celebrate huge success in 2016.
PREVIEW: Inside this week’s Ulster Herald

Take a quick look inside this week's 88 page Ulster Herald...

