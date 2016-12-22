First look inside this week’s Ulster Herald

It’s almost Chistmas and this week’s Ulster Herald is packed with local news and festive features.
Please note – the Ulster Herald is out as normal next Thursday (December 29). The next edition of the Tyrone Herald is out Monday January 2 2017.
TOP STORIES THIS WEEK
- £7m Christmas present for Omagh Integrated Primary School.
- Plans approved for competing service stations at Ballygawley Roundabout.
- Brotherly love helps Kyle conquer 300-mile challenge.
- Tributes paid to pioneering Carrickmore GAA woman.
- Plus much, much more.
FEATURES
- Last ever Christmas for staff at Tyrone County Hosptial.
- Ex-pats on Christmas in the sun away from home.
- Pages of pictures from Christmas events around the local area.
- Tyrone author Colin Broderick premiere’s debut movie in London.
- Plus much, much more.
SPORT
- GAA: Carrickmore minors face Derry champions Kilrea in the St Paul’s Ulster Minor tournament semi-final.
- Massive breakthrough for Drumragh College, becoming the first integrated school to win an Ulster title.
- THROW-IN: John Lynch ases why the committee men continue to ‘mess with our rules’.
- Loughmacrory handballer Mairead Fox is sports personality of the month.
- Garvaghey to stage World record ‘marathon match’.
- SOCCER: Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard in Boxing Day showdown.
- Ardstraw bid to kick the door down in cup final.
- MOTOCROSS: Spratt family celebrate huge success in 2016.
Posted: 10:39 am December 22, 2016
