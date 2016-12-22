Green light for £5million Omagh cinema complex

Planning approval has been officially granted for a new £5million seven screen cinema and restaurant complex in Omagh.

The Irish cinema chain Omniplex confirmed that when complete, the new development will employ 65 people on a full and part-time basis.

Omniplex first revealed its development plans for the former Desmond’s Factory site in the Kevlin Road area of the town almost two years ago.

Planning approval was officially passed last week at a committee meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Paul John Anderson, Omniplex Operations Director in Northern Ireland, said that they hoped to be on site by March with a view to opening by Christmas 2017.

“We are proposing to bring a totally new build concept which will be the first of its kind in Ireland.

“It will have state-of-the-art digital projection technology, an Omniplex Maxx screen and international standard interior fit-out,” he said.

“This will be a family orientated complex with restaurant and coffee shop facilities on a par with our very successful operations in Craigavon and Dundonald.

“This will be a tremendous asset to Omagh which will not only provide a fabulous facility for local people but will also be an added attraction to tourists and visitors,” he explained.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Cllr Barry McNally, welcomed the commitment of Omniplex for their work to address concerns of local residents.

Cllr McNally also praised the company’s commitment to create local jobs during the construction phase of the multi-million pound development.

“There was unanimous support in the council chamber to pass this planning application,” said Cllr McNally.

“This will open up an area of prime development land close to the town centre that has been lying derelict for the past 15 or so years. Hopefully, it will bring a great boost to the wider night-time economy in that area of the town.

“While it is great news that some 65 jobs will be created, Omniplex in a presentation to the Planning Committee also stated local construction firms will benefit from this work, which is very welcome news.”

The councillor added, “An extensive consultation took place prior to this decision, whereby local residents genuine concerns were addressed. One of the commitments by Omniplex was that they wanted to work constructively with the residents.

“It is good to see a company like this taking the concerns of people onboard and bringing them into consideration in moving forward.”

