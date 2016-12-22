‘Viable device’ thrown at house

Police are appealing for information following the report of a device being thrown at a house in the Stewartstown Road area of Coalisland.

The device, confirmed by the PSNI has being ‘viable’, was thrown at approximately 9.55pm last night (Wednesday).

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Appealing for information, Detective Constable Alan Ford said, “I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area at the time of the incident to contact Detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1322 21/12/16.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”