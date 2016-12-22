Weather warning as storm expected to batter Tyrone

A YELLOW weather warning is in place in Omagh for three days in the run up to and including Christmas Day, with possible disruption caused by high winds and heavy rain.

At the start of the week the Met Office said the severe weather alert was in place on both Friday and Saturday with the expected arrival of Storm Barbara.

But on Wednesday, the yellow alert was extended right through Christmas Day from 9am until midnight, with yet another weather front called Storm Conor due to hit the North.

“Remaining cold and windy with further blustery wintry showers,” the warning from the Met office reads.

“Very strong winds at times and possible travel disruption. Some heavy rain for a time on Friday.”

Despite some wintry showers expected on the hills today (Thursday), hopes for a white Christmas appear to have faded with milder, stormier conditions forecast. Indeed temperatures could reach as high as 12 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, NI Water is urging homeowners to protect against burst pipes, should the temperatures plunge.

A winter-themed video is available to view on niwater.com and takes on the timeless ‘Night Before Christmas’ poem; it warns of the misery which frozen and burst water pipes can cause a householder, especially during the Christmas and New Year period.

It is being promoted by NI Water in co-operation with colleagues in WaterSafe, an online register for approved plumbing businesses across the UK.

Sean McAleese, from NI Water said, “While our winters have been relatively mild over the last few years, there is no guarantee that severe winter weather will not return, potentially over the forthcoming holiday season.

“With this in mind, NI Water is reminding people, very simply – Don’t Wait; Insulate.”

Thunder storms batter Tyrone After a day of sunshine, heavy thunder storms battered parts of Tyrone late on Thursday.