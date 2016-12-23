Another house burgled in same area of Omagh

ANOTHER house has been burgled in the same area of Omagh which was targeted by criminals less than two weeks earlier.

Last Wednesday (December 14) a house was broken into in the Ashbourne Grove area, sometime between 1.20pm and 6.20pm. A quantity of jewellery was stolen.

PSNI Constable Declan Curran has appealed for anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact Omagh Police Station.

The local neighbourhood was put on high alert at the start of December, when four homes were burgled.

Criminals entered the houses in Ashbourne Close and Ashbourne View off the main Dromore Road and Lissan View and Belvedere Park off the Dublin Road on Friday December 2 and Saturday, December 3.

Detectives investigating the burglary blitz, revealed the culprits had targeted the houses during the early to mid evening period, ransacking rooms and stealing personal possessions.

Anyone with information on this latest break-in can contact Omagh Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1107 14/12/16.

Meanwhile, police in Omagh have issued a warning to local shopkeepers over the dangers posed by shoplifters in the final run-up to Christmas.

The PSNI have said they will increase their patrols, but emphasised that shops must also play their part in thwarting the criminals.

“We continue to work closely with local businesses to promote crime prevention measures and awareness of criminal activity which could affect their livelihood, such as shoplifting,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“In the run up to Christmas, officers will be stepping up patrols in a bid to address the issue of shoplifting.”