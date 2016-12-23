Former PSNI officer admits death by dangerous driving

A FORMER policewoman has pleaded guilty to killing Killyclogher man, Paul Mills, by dangerous driving in October 2015.

Eilish MacSherry (41) of Brookmount Heights in Omagh admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of the fatal collision on the Clanabogan Road close to Omagh town centre on October 10 last year.

The wife of Mr Mills, who was accompanied by other family members, wept when MacSherry answered ‘guilty’ to each of the charges.

MacSherry, who had previously denied the charges, was re-arraigned at Dungannon Crown Court this morning and will be sentenced for the offences on February 3, 2017.

Judge Neil Rafferty told MacSherry that she should be in no doubt the offences to which she had just pleaded guilty were serious and that she faced a ‘signficant custodial sentence.’

“The offences have had a devastating impact, as they always do, on the family involved and you should be in no doubt that a significant custodial sentence is inevitable,” he added.

During a 10-minute hearing, defence barrister, Frank O’Donovan, told the court that alcohol dependency was a feature of the case and that Ms MacSherry had not breached any of the bail conditions imposed on her since October 2015.

He said the sentencing guidelines for charges such as the ones which Ms MacSherry admitted were a matter of record and that she was under ‘no illusions’ in relation to these.

Prosecution barrister, Kieran Murphy QC, said that a victim impact statement would be obtained from the family of Paul Mills and that a summary of the facts would be presented at the next hearing.