‘Straw aim to upset odds in Craig Memorial Cup

By Tommy Nethery

IN recent years Ardstraw have been knocking on the door but on Boxing Day the class of 2016 will bid to kick it down.

Since their formation over 40 years ago the Vaughan’s Holm club has failed to get their hands on a major piece of silverware.

Two seasons ago, under current manager Gary Simpson, the ‘Straw men reached three finals only to end up the bridesmaid on each occasion.

Advertisement

On St Stephen’s Day they go again when the North Tyrone side lock horns with Premier Intermediate League side Limavady United in the final of the Craig Memorial Cup at Tobermore’s Fortwilliam Park.

Ardstraw have churned out some impressive performances in the first half of the season but will nevertheless go into the showpiece decider as slight underdogs. Assistant manager Mark McHale admits his players will have to be at their best to get across the line.

“ Both teams are going into the final in fine form,” said the Derry man. “ Limavady are up there challenging at the top end of their league and under player-manager Paul Owens have been going well.

“ They will be favourites but we are going into the final full of confidence in our own ability. We won’t feel overawed in anyway and we’ll be treating Limavady with the respect they deserve.”

In recent times it appears Ardstraw have been making good progress both on and off the field. At the beginning of the season the club officially opened a new pitch at Vaughan’s Holm while the youth teams, under the direction of Willie Scott and others, have continued to flourish.

That progress has been mirrored by the club’s seniors who have won four of their opening five games in the Northern Ireland Intermediate League as well as reaching Monday’s Craig Memorial Final.

In the close season defender Lee Warnock, who played in Harry McConkey’s Regions’ Cup team, returned to the club after a spell at Championship One side Dergview while boss Simpson added goals to the mix by securing the services of Robbie Godfrey.

Advertisement

Godfrey was a 40-goal a season striker with junior side Foyle Wanderers and he has made a real difference in tandem with Stephen Campbell. McHale feels Ardstraw now possess a real threat in the final third.

“ The front line has been excellent this season. Robbie Godfrey and Stephen Campbell have been banging in the goals and Sammy McKelvey adds to that threat.

“ He’s a player with any amount of ability when he puts his mind to it. We have also being doing well at the other end. We have three or four centre-halves at the club but in recent weeks Kristian Gibson has slotted in beside Warnock and formed a really solid partnership at the heart of the defence.

“ With Gary King driving players on in the middle of the park, it’s all pretty good to be honest. We have a good mix and we have been delighted with some of the football. It’s been really good at times.

“ We’re in good shape for Monday. Everyone is fit and available, bar Davy Connor who has been out with a long-term knee injury.

“ We have been training hard for the last couple of weeks. We’ll train again on Friday (tomorrow) and then that’ll be it.”

Monday’s final kicks off at 11.30pm.

Pat cheered on from Down Under MESSAGES of encouragement from the other side of the world inspired Castlederg’s Pat O’Loughlin to complete the Dublin...

DRA to hear Castlederg appeal THE destination of the Tyrone All-County League Division Three title could well be determined by the DRA following an...