Carrickmore Minors set for Kilrea test

CARRICKMORE are sixty minutes away from reaching an Ulster Minor Football final, but if they are to get there then they must control their discipline.

That’s the opinion of captain James McGurk ahead of their Boxing Day semi-final against Derry champions Kilrea at the St Paul’s tournament.

Carrickmore qualified for Monday’s final four clash thanks to a victory over Monaghan champions Corduff.

That was a game that despite the Farney champions being reduced to 14 players in the first half, Ciaran McAleer’s team still managed to struggle. Captain McGurk explained what the problem was.

“ The main thing we spoke about at half time was our discipline. Lads were losing the head. We were conceding too many frees. We didn’t concede as many frees in the second half. That was probably the difference.

That wasn’t their only problem though, as McGurk admitted that at times during the game, the Carrickmore lads felt intimidated. Corduff sought to physically dominate Carrickmore, and it paid off in the early stages.

“ There was definitely so much to work on after that game. We were losing our composure when we got to the final third. We hit a lot of wides.

” That just came from boys not being stable, kicking off balance. Corduff were a very physical team. After the first five minutes you knew that they were going to hit us hard every time. There were boys taking pot shots just to get the ball away.”

But the difference for Carmen was their goals. Caolan Daly scored a brilliant goal in the first half which helped his team regain control of the match.



“ Goals win these competitions. A couple of the lads went to watch the Kilrea v Crossmaglen game and that was the difference in that game. We knew that if they got any goals it was going to be crucial.

“ I was just trying to keep everyone’s head right after the goals. After a goal goes in everyone sits back and they are too loose. I wanted to keep them grounded. Fair play to the lads every one of them put in such an effort.”

The question is not only can Carrickmore beat Kilrea, but can they win this tournament outright?

“I think that that was 65 percent of what we are capable of. We have so much more in the tank. We never really got any flow in attacks.

“ You saw those referee calls which were throw ball or whatever, they were brilliant moves. There is a lack of sharpness there. That’s probably from being off for months. We hadn’t had a game since the league final. We will be a lot sharper the next time.”

McGurk has first hand experience of playing against some of the Kilrea team, as he squared off against them when he lined out for Tyrone earlier this year in their Ulster Championship meeting.

He has also heard reports from his team mates who watched Kilrea beat Crossmaglen in the preliminary round.

“ They will be very physical, very mobile. We are going to have to be at 100 per cent if we want to beat Kilrea.

“ They have a couple of clinker players, Larry Kielt, Paddy Quigg. We’ll devise a game plan and we’ll definitely be gunning for them.”

Meanwhile, Kilrea manager Vincent McKenna said that his team have the quality to beat Carrickmore, but they have to perform on the day.

“ The second half performance against Glenties, if we can get that A game, and that was only the second or third time we have played like that, if we can bring that intensity, then it will take a very good team to beat us,” McKenna said. “ But if we don’t play that way then it will be a different ball game.

While there are those that would argue that Kilrea are the team to beat following their two wins, over Crossmaglen and Naomh Conaill, Manager McKenna reckoned that there were faults in their Quarter-final win, particularly in the first half.

“ At half time it looked as if they would run away with it. They gave them too much space. They weren’t competing with them (Glenties). They were standing off and letting them run.”

Toughest draw for Tyrone Tyrone have a very difficult start to 2017.