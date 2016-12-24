Fox family ensure Kevin is not just another statistic

THE family of the late Kevin Fox met with the Western Health Trust this week seeking assistance to provide a 24 hour drop-in service in Omagh to support those who may be in crisis or feeling suicidal.

Kevin’s sister Patricia Foley flew in from New York especially for the meeting on Monday, and joined her family for what was described as a “positive engagement” with Trevor Millar, Director of Adult Mental Health.

They took the opportunity to tell Kevin’s personal story and highlight the “insufficient” current services provided in the Omagh area to those with mental health problems.

It is their aim to create a drop-in facility that will help remove the barriers to provide instant professional counselling and support to those people who need it most.

The family hope to set up a community and voluntary led group with multi-agency support from bodies such as the Health Trust, local council and PSNI.

Speaking on behalf of her family, Kevin’s sister Sabrina Clarke said, “The main problem we want addressed is the length of time it takes someone to be seen by a mental health professional. They have to wait for a GP appointment and referrals which for some is too long.

“Ideally there needs to be a drop-in facility providing instant professional help and guidance to people in need such as is provided in Derry by Zest.

“Your GP is not a mental health specialist and you can’t expect them to pinpoint an exact problem as it is such a wide spectrum. It is vital to have an initial assessment from a mental health professional and be referred immediately to the right channel. This would also help take the weight off the shoulders of the GPs.

“There is a lack of community and voluntary services in Omagh compared to places like Belfast and Derry. A lot of people have come to us and wrote on our petition page that they don’t know where to go locally when they have mental health problems.”

Sabrina said she believed Mr Millar was open to the concept of a community led service.

“It was quite emotional for us and I think just how much this service is needed hit home and what is out there currently isn’t working. It was a personal story and not just another statistic on a piece of paper.”

West Tyrone MLA Barry McElduff, who has been supporting the Fox family campaign, helped set up this meeting. Sinn Fein councillors Ann Marie Fitzgerald and Stephen McCann were in attendance to show their support.

Kevin Fox’s family have launched an online petition to bring about a positive change and help others with mental health problems.