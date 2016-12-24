Omagh meeting to help those with anxiety

A FREE event is being hosted in Omagh next week to help those dealing with anxiety.

Liam O’Neill has organised the ‘evening of MindSet work’ in response to rising suicide levels in the Omagh area.

He has invited UFC mental coach Jeff Jordan to also share his skills and experience to those in need at the event on Wednesday, December 28 in The Basement of Omagh Community House. This event will be spilt into two groups: Youth 16 and under from 3-4 pm and Adults 16 plus from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Liam said, “Our aim is to teach people how to get the best out of themselves while making it a fun process, together we have worked with 1,000’s of people and helped many of them overcome limiting beliefs, pain, panic, anxiety, fears and phobias. We both work with sports athletes and corporate executives to get them to the top of their field.

“The focus for us is to help you gain the tools to improve all aspects of your life, to raise your self-esteem, confidence and self-awareness, to take you to where you want to be in life.

“Jeff and I are very keen on helping people better their mental health by teaching easy to use tools that with practice can be used to take charge of your emotions, your mindset and your body.”

Liam has given an open invitation to anyone who feels they would benefit from this MindSet event.

For further information visit or contact Liam via his Facebook page ‘Liam O’Neill the Prove It Guy’.