Almost 3,000 hoax ambulance calls in five years

ALMOST 3,000 hoax calls have been made over the last five years to the Ambulance Service in the Western Health Trust area, which covers a large part of the West Tyrone region.

According to information released in response to an Assembly question, there were 565 hoax calls made in 2015/2016. However this is a significant improvement from the previous 12-month period, when 650 calls were made to the emergency service.

The Southern health trust area which covers parts of south Tyrone recorded 676 hoax calls last year.

Last month the Health Minister Michelle O’Neill revealed that – across the North – callers had hung up almost 9,000 times before their calls were answered.

It also emerged that the NI Ambulance Service had missed its eight-minute target to arrive at the scene of life-threatening calls, in both of the last two years.

The average response time to these Category A calls was 10 minutes and 17 seconds.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Health Minister spent more than £5,426 on establishing a private office at the South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon.

The information was released in response to an assembly question from UUP MLA Rosemary Barton.

“No staff will work on a full time basis in my private office in South Tyrone Hospital,” said the minister in response to a further question on the office.

“My private secretary and I will use the office as a base when I am conducting Ministerial business in the surrounding area.”

