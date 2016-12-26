Extra-time heartbtreak for Ardstraw

Ardstraw…1

Limavady United…2

(After extra-time)

THERE was extra-time heartbreak for Ardstraw in today’s Craig Memorial Intermediate Cup Final at Tobermore’s Fortwilliam Park.

A stunning Sammy McKelvey free kick gave Ardstraw a tonic start on six minutes however that early opener was cancelled out by Robbie Hume to leave it all square at the half-time interval.

United dominated the second half with ‘Straw stopper Andrew Gailey pulling off a number of top drawer saves.

Gary Simpson’s men though finished strongly with striker Robbie Godfrey going close to finding a winner.

Neither side looked like ending the stalemate until the final minute of added time when Hume swooped to break ‘Straw hearts.

FULL REPORT AND REACTION IN THURSDYA’S ULSTER HERALD

