New community wardens to tackle low level crime

AN INITIATIVE involving council employed staff tackling low level crime has been re-launched across the Omagh and Fermanagh area.

Delivered by the Fermanagh and Omagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and jointly funded by the Housing Executive, the Community Safety Warden programme is geared at addressing minor criminal offences, such as anti-social behaviour.

It follows a fresh summer recruitment drive by the council to employ five new wardens, working 18 hours per week at just over £8 per hour – around £150 a week.

Working alongside communities and agencies such as the PSNI, council and the Housing Executive, the uniformed wardens will according to a statement on Friday, help “provide a co-ordinated response to community safety issues and reduce the fear of crime”.

The actual role involves high visibility patrols on foot and in a branded vehicle across the district throughout the week and at weekends, during evenings and into the night.

The council have stated that patrols will target previously identified areas where there has been low-level crime “to act as a deterrent and provide a reassuring presence for residents”.

The scheme is based on a model piloted by the former Fermanagh PCSP over an eight week period in 2014.

The fresh programme will only initially operate to the end of March 2017.

Speaking last week, DUP councillor Keith Elliott, who chairs the Fermanagh and Omagh PCSP said, “The PCSP is committed to making the Fermanagh and Omagh district a safer place for people to live, work and visit.

“The Community Safety Wardens will complement and assist existing services as appropriate to help improve community safety and reduce the fear of crime.”

Oonagh McAvinney, the Housing Executive Area Manager for the South West, added, “We were keen to get involved with this project and are delighted to jointly fund it.

“The scheme demonstrates the commitment of both organisations to making our area a safer place. The wardens will provide an essential link between the community and other statutory agencies.

“We look forward to successful outcomes.”

