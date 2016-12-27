+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Late drama as North West derby finishes all square

Posted: 9:34 pm December 27, 2016
By Tommy Nethery
t.nethery@ulsterherald.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Aaron Arkinson on the attack for Dergview

Aaron Arkinson on the attack for Dergview

Dergview…1

Institute…1

Advertisement

THERE was late drama at Darragh Park yesterday as the first ever North West Boxing Day derby between Dergview and Institute finished all square.

The main talking point of the first half was the sendings off of the home side’s Ivan Sproule and Stephen O’Donnell for the visitors.

O’Donnell was dismissed for a second caution on 40 minutes while Sproule saw red in the opening minutes for allegedly swinging an elbow.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between throughout and it was until the final moments that the game burst into life.

It started with home net-minder Keelan Mulcahy saving a Gareth Brown penalty after Garth Falconer had been harshly penalised for tangling with Stephen Curry.

Moments later Dergview thought they had snatched an 89th minute winner when Kyle Friel Curran scampered clear to tee up fellow substitute Philip Wallace for a low finish.

However Stute hit back immediately to snatch a share of the spoils when Curry’s dangerous low cross was turned into his own net by the unlucky Matty Buchanan.

Advertisement

FULL REPORT AND REACTION IN THURSDAY’S ULSTER HERALD

Posted: 9:34 pm December 27, 2016
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Arkinson grabs late winner for 10-man Dergview

TEN-man Dergview conjured up a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Knockbreda to move up to fifth in Championship One.

Clarke threatens to wield axe

DERGVIEW boss Richard Clarke has threatened to wield the axe if his players don’t start carrying out his instructions....

McConkey names Regions’ Cup squad

A TOTAL of five Dergview players have been named in Harry McConkey’s Regions' Cup squad to represent NI in...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2016 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW