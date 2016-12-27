Late drama as North West derby finishes all square

Dergview…1

Institute…1

Advertisement

THERE was late drama at Darragh Park yesterday as the first ever North West Boxing Day derby between Dergview and Institute finished all square.

The main talking point of the first half was the sendings off of the home side’s Ivan Sproule and Stephen O’Donnell for the visitors.

O’Donnell was dismissed for a second caution on 40 minutes while Sproule saw red in the opening minutes for allegedly swinging an elbow.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between throughout and it was until the final moments that the game burst into life.

It started with home net-minder Keelan Mulcahy saving a Gareth Brown penalty after Garth Falconer had been harshly penalised for tangling with Stephen Curry.

Moments later Dergview thought they had snatched an 89th minute winner when Kyle Friel Curran scampered clear to tee up fellow substitute Philip Wallace for a low finish.

However Stute hit back immediately to snatch a share of the spoils when Curry’s dangerous low cross was turned into his own net by the unlucky Matty Buchanan.

Advertisement

FULL REPORT AND REACTION IN THURSDAY’S ULSTER HERALD

Arkinson grabs late winner for 10-man Dergview TEN-man Dergview conjured up a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Knockbreda to move up to fifth in Championship One.

Clarke threatens to wield axe DERGVIEW boss Richard Clarke has threatened to wield the axe if his players don’t start carrying out his instructions....