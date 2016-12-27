+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Tyrone crash: Two men in their 90s cut free from car

Posted: 9:47 am December 27, 2016
Two men in their 90s had to be cut free from their vehicle after a crash near Cookstown last Wednesday.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said the accident happened along the Dungannon Road at 5.50pm

“NIFRS responded to a road traffic collision involving two cars at Dungannon Road, Cookstown,” said a spokesperson for the Fire Service.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a 94-year-old man and a 90-year-old man from one car. They were conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

“One person was out of the other vehicle before arrival of FRS. Fire crews from Cookstown and Dungannon stations attended the incident.”

