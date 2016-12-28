+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Robbed at knife point

Posted: 4:12 pm December 28, 2016
Police-06-460x257Police are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a commercial premises in the Chapel Street area of Cookstown on Tuesday (27) evening. 
 
At approximately 5.10pm police received a report that a male, armed with a knife, entered the premises and ordered staff to open the till.
 
When they refused the culprit snatched a handbag belonging to a member of staff.
 
It is believed that the stolen handbag was thrown from a dark coloured car as it travelled along the Fountain Road.
 
Detective Inspector Tate has appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Chapel Street area or who may have witnessed the handbag being thrown from a car in the Fountain Road area to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1144 27/12/16.
 
Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111
