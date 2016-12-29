Doctor shortage puts pressure on out-of-hours service

A QUARTER of doctor shifts are unfilled in the out-of-hours centres in the Western Trust area, which is also facing the added pressure of seasonal colds and flu epidemics.

In a statement, Western Urgent Care which delivers the out-of-hours service said they were “experiencing significant staffing pressures”. The service was fielding a staggering 200 telephone calls per hour on Boxing Day.

“Currently, 25 per-cent of our shifts remain unfilled every week, this puts significant extra pressure on our clinical as well as non-clinical staff which may result in delays in getting back to you or seeing you either in base or at home.

“Pressures increase during the winter period and in particular at the holiday times,” the statement read.

In Omagh, the local GP Out-Of-Hours centre is based in the Outpatients Department of the Tyrone County Hospital.

It is the Western Urgent Care service that deals with urgent medical problems which cannot wait until your own GP Practice opens again.

All patients are advised to telephone the centre first on 7186 5195 for medical advice or to book an appointment.

“Not contacting us in advance may result in a delay in being seen, but you may also save yourself a journey by ringing first,” explained Dr Brian Sweeney, clinical director at Western Urgent Care.

“If you need to be seen in one of the out-of-hours bases, an appointment will be arranged for you.

“But should you or your relative’s condition deteriorate, you will be seen at home.”

Western Urgent Care can deal with approximately 60 per-cent of problems by telephone advice from either on-duty nurses or GPs.

Alternatively you may be directed to another service such as your local Emergency Department, or Minor Injuries Unit, if more appropriate.

“If you have been advised to get the flu vaccine by your GP, please make sure that you have received this,” Dr Sweeney continued.

“This vaccination provides the best defence against flu.

“If you have a long term condition that requires regular repeat medications, please ensure that you have ordered these in good time from your GP practice.

“Having sufficient repeat medication for the holiday period, as well as some simple home remedies available, can make all the difference.”

If you need to contact GP Out-of-Hours services in the Western Area, you should do so by telephoning Western Urgent Care on 02871865195.