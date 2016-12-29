GODFREY, Hunter, 22nd December 2016, (very suddenly), late of 10 Crannyfield Omagh, dearly loved brother of Caroline, Lorraine and Johnston, and dear father of Ellie. Interred on Tuesday 27th inst. at St. Michael’s Parish Church Sixmilecross. Donations in memory should be made out to Chest Heart & Stroke Association and sent to J.R. Pollock & Co., 155 Doogary Road, Omagh. BT79-0HF.

Very deeply regretted by all the family