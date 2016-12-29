+44 (0)28 8224 3444
HAUGHEY, Ann

Posted: 8:42 am December 29, 2016

HAUGHEY (née Gormley), 55 Lenagh Road. Ann, peacefully, December 23rd, 2016. R.I.P.. Beloved wife of the late Johnny and devoted mother of Angela (Rafferty), Sean, Tony, Paddy and Raymond. Sister of Noel, Harry, Kevin and the late Seamus and Artie, R.I.P. Funeral Mass took place on Sunday December 25th at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Rouskey with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery
Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great granddaughter, brothers, nieces, nephews, and entire family circle
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul
Family flowers only please

