McALEER, Rose

Posted: 8:44 am December 29, 2016

McALEER (née Corry) Omagh, 26th December 2016. Rose R.I.P., 19 Drumbreen Close, Strathroy. Beloved wife of the late Peter and devoted mother of Kerry (McCullagh), Maureen, Kevin, Peter, pre-deceased Anna, dear sister of Patsy, Charlie and Isobel (Corry), pre-deceased Willie-John and Jim. Funeral today, Thursday from her daughter’s residence, 140 Meelmore Drive for 10am Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s, Killyclogher with interment in adjoining Cemetery.
Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

