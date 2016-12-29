+44 (0)28 8224 3444
McKENNA, Peter

Posted: 8:42 am December 29, 2016

McKENNA, Peter, 17th December 2016, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital. Late of 296 Loughmuck Road Fintona, Husband of the late Eileen and devoted father of Maureen, Peter, Josephine and Christine. Funeral took place on the 20th December 2016 at St. Lawrence’s Church Fintona with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.
Padre Pio, Pray For Him

