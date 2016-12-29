+44 (0)28 8224 3444
McSWIGGAN, James

Posted: 8:43 am December 29, 2016

McSWIGGAN, Omagh, 26th December 2016. James R.I.P., formerly Knockmoyle Nursing Home. Dearly beloved brother of John, Bridget (Sharpin).sister-in-law Maureen. Funeral took place Wednesday following 10am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s, Killyclogher with interment in Greenhill Cemetery.
Deeply regretted by his brother, sister,sister-in-law,nieces and nephews.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

