McSWIGGAN, James

McSWIGGAN, Omagh, 26th December 2016. James R.I.P., formerly Knockmoyle Nursing Home. Dearly beloved brother of John, Bridget (Sharpin).sister-in-law Maureen. Funeral took place Wednesday following 10am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s, Killyclogher with interment in Greenhill Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his brother, sister,sister-in-law,nieces and nephews.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul