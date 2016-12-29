Pollock completes Greencastle hat-trick

OLYMPIAN Paul Pollock completed a magnificent three-in-a-row by winning the Greencastle 5 on Boxing Day.

Despite the windy conditions, the talented Northern Ireland and Ireland international looked a class apart as the Annadale Strider stormed to victory in 24.52 minutes.

Runner-up was Paddy Hamilton, the Slieve Gullion Runners competitors crossing the line in 25.25, some 32 seconds ahead of Conan McCaughey from the Derry Track Club.

Omagh Harriers had two runners in the top 30 with Chris McGuigan crossing the line in 23rd in 29.21 while Seanie Meyler was 29th in 29.47.

First lady home was City of Derry AC Spartans’ Catherine Whoriskey who produced a superb performance in sprinting home in a time of 28.12.

In what has been an exceptional year for the Spartan athlete, Whoriskey saw off the challenge of Olympian and AAI National Marathon medallist Catriona Jennings (Letterkenny AC) to secure the top honours. Jennings was second in 28:56 with Cathy McCourt (unattached) completing the top three in 30:32.

In all over 1000 competitors took part in the 31st running of the popular St Stephen’s Day event.

