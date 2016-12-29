+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportOther SportsAthletics

Pollock completes Greencastle hat-trick

Posted: 11:06 am December 29, 2016
By Tommy Nethery
t.nethery@ulsterherald.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Paul Pollock leads the field at Greencastle

Paul Pollock leads the field at Greencastle

OLYMPIAN Paul Pollock completed a magnificent three-in-a-row by winning the Greencastle 5  on Boxing Day.

Despite the windy conditions, the talented Northern Ireland and Ireland international looked a class apart as the Annadale Strider stormed to victory in 24.52 minutes.

Advertisement

Runner-up was Paddy Hamilton, the Slieve Gullion Runners competitors crossing the line in 25.25, some 32 seconds ahead of Conan McCaughey from the Derry Track Club.

Omagh Harriers had two runners in the top 30 with Chris McGuigan crossing the line in 23rd in 29.21 while Seanie Meyler was 29th in 29.47.

First lady home was City of Derry AC Spartans’ Catherine Whoriskey who produced a superb performance in sprinting home in a time of 28.12.

In what has been an exceptional year for the Spartan athlete, Whoriskey  saw off the challenge of Olympian and AAI National Marathon medallist Catriona Jennings (Letterkenny AC) to secure the top honours. Jennings was second in 28:56 with Cathy McCourt (unattached) completing the top three in 30:32.

In all over 1000 competitors took part in the 31st running of the popular St Stephen’s Day event.

FULL COVERAGE IN TODAY’S ULSTER HERALD

Posted: 11:06 am December 29, 2016
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Greencastle 5 to offer festive cheer

CHIEF organiser of the Greencastle 5 is hoping that the annual St Stephen's Day run will bring some festive...

Top billing for Omagh versus Clonoe

A SERIES of eagerly-anticipated clashes will ensure that the Tyrone Senior Championship finally bursts into life this weekend.

ACL season gets underway with mouth-watering ties

PRE-SEASON plans will receive their first acid test for the clubs of Tyrone when the action in the All-County...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2016 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW