WEATHERALL, Elizabeth (Betty)

Posted: 8:39 am December 29, 2016

WEATHERALL – December 20, 2016 (peacefully) at Three Rivers Care Home, late of 14 Crevenagh Way, Omagh, Co Tyrone. Elizabeth (Betty), dearly loved wife of George, devoted mother of Lesley and the late Simon, mother-in-law of Wesley and a much loved grandmother of Danielle, fiancé Jason and Dean. Interred in Edenderry Parish Churchyard on 22nd inst. Donations in lieu if desired to The British Lung Foundation and Alzheimer’s Society, c/o R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co Tyrone, BT78 3AE.
Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.
“Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

