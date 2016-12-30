Local sides bid to end year on a high note

THREE precious points is the prize on offer as local sides Dergview, Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard United bid to end the year on a high this weekend.

All three senior outfits find themselves at a crucial juncture in relation to their respective objectives for the 2016-17 season and will be keen to hit the ground running in the new year.

A win this weekend would certainly bring some welcome festive cheer and added sparkle to the New Year celebrations.

This evening (Friday) the Mallards host Niall Currie’s improving Portadown in a relegation six-pointer while Dergview travel to Ballyclare Comrades in search of three points in a bid to maintain their interest in the Championship One promotion race.

Less than 24 hours later Dungannon Swifts, who defeated the Ducks 3-2 in a Boxing Day thriller at Stangmore Park, visit Glentoran in a bid to consolidate their position in the top six.

For all three there is a lot to play for in the new year and the importance of today’s trip to Ballyclare is not lost on Derg boss Richard Clarke. Dergview are fifth with Comrades five points better off in third.

“It’s a big match for us for sure,”said Clarke, following Monday’s dramatic 1-1 draw against Institute at Darragh Park.

“We have to somehow claw our way into that third play-off spot. We have to keep going.

“Ballyclare is always a tough place to go but we usually do alright down there. But they turned us at Darragh Park earlier in the season and we’d like to make amends for that.”

For Ballinamallard manager Gavin Dykes his New Year resolution will be all about survival.

Following defeat at Stangmore Park the Mallards are still third from bottom.

However, with Carrick Rangers drawing against Ards and Portadown likely to be awarded all three points after Glenavon played suspended defender David Elebert in the Boxing Day 2-2 draw at Shamrock Park, their slender advantage has been cut.

But with Portadown next up at Ferney, Dykes refused to accept it is must-win game for his side.

“It’s only three points,” he said.

“They are all important games – it doesn’t matter who you are playing.

“It’s a big game for us and we’re at home, so we’re looking forward to it.”

In stark contrast things are really looking up for Dungannon Swifts who moved into the top six following Monday’s crucial derby win.

That’s where Stangmore supremo Rodney McAree wants his team to remain.

“We want to try and hang on in there and give ourselves every opportunity to stay around the teams challenging for the top six,” he said.

