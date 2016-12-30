Magical Christmas with arrival of babies

FOUR families across West Tyrone received the most special gift they could wish for this year when their babies arrived just in time for Christmas.

Ensuring 2016 boasted a festive period to remember, two beautiful baby boys and two gorgeous little girls were welcomed into the world by local parents over the festive weekend.

For the Olphert family from Newtownstewart, Christmas Eve proved to be especially magical. On December 24, proud mum Caroline Olphert gave birth to a wide-eyed baby boy, now known to the world as Alfie. He was born in Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Derry.

Just 50-odd miles down the road, maternity ward staff at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen were equally busy on Christmas Day, as they helped deliver a trio of new-borns.

Agnes Ritz, who lives on the Doogary Road in Omagh, was certainly filled with Christmas spirit when she gave birth to a baby girl. Giving her the name Janka Kiss, her new daughter weighed seven pounds and eight ounces. Sixmilecross mum, Leanne Corcoran also had a Christmas Day she will never forget after giving birth to a little baby boy.

Arriving at 1.09pm exactly, her new-born son weighted six pounds and once ounce.

On Boxing Day, there was delight for Samantha Lynch from Drumquin and her husband Cathal as they set eyes on their new-born son for the first time.

Narrowly missing a Christmas Day birthday, Charlie arrived into the world at 00.49am, weighing eight pounds and seven ounces.

The little lad is the fourth child of the Lynch household, and is the new baby brother of siblings, Shane, Eryn-Lily and Kiara.