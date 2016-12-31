Decision to cut funds for under-privileged kids slammed

AN Omagh-based Irish language development officer has slammed the decision by Paul Givan of the DUP to cut Gaeltacht funding for underprivileged children.

The Communities Minister announced the ending of the £50,000 Líofa Gaeltacht scheme which is aimed at young people from both sides of the community.

Advertisement

An email in Irish sent from the Líofa office to the boards of the north’s Gaeltacht colleges translated as, “Because of efficiency savings, the department will not be providing the Líofa bursary scheme in 2017. Happy Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Irish language officer Michaeline Donnelly from Mountfield described the decision as “very unfair.”

She said, “This funding was especially for underprivileged kids and was means tested. There will be children now who won’t be able to go. It is a very cynical move at Christmas time and bounced in the middle of the RHI heating scandal with £400million to £600m wasted. This money is a drop in the ocean compared to that. We will fight this as far as we can.”

Ms Donnelly, who works with Pobal ar a’n Iúl in Omagh and Glór An Tearmainn in Carrickmore, also called on politicians “on all sides’ to oppose the cut.

She added, “The DUP has been consistent in their attacks on the Irish language and the Irish language community. It is a not a green and orange issue. It will affect children from all communities and all the political parties should oppose it.”

The scheme was set up by Carál Ní Chuilín when she was culture, arts and leisure minister.

The announcement was met with outrage across social media. Among those who left messages on Twitter were Radio Ulster Irish language presenter Lynette Fay from Eglish.

Advertisement

She tweeted, “Deireadh le Scéim scoláireachta Líofa (end a scholarship scheme). But for a Gaeltacht scholarship, I wouldn’t be who I am, or where I am today. Awful.”

West Tyrone MLA Barry McElduff has written to the Minister on behalf of Sinn Féin requesting an urgent meeting to overturn the decision. He accused Mr Givan of a “deliberate act of disrespect”.

Mr McElduff said, “It is unacceptable. His remit as Communities Minister includes Culture and Language. This is an excellent initiative aimed at helping young people to attend the Gaeltacht and enjoy the Gaeltacht experience. This does not auger well for the political process with the DUP under the spotlight for the wasted hundreds of millions heating scheme. At the same time they advance ‘pet projects’ such as flute bands and ‘community’ Orange halls.”

The Sinn Féin spokesman on Education and Irish language also paid tribute to local groups such as GAA clubs and Conradh naGaeilge as well as the local district councils who award Gaeltacht bursaries.