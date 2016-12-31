Random breath tests hit home

AS Omagh gears up for the big night of New Year celebrations, revellers are being urged to leave their cars at home as police continue to carry out random breath tests.



Over recent weeks, dozens of checkpoints have popped up across all parts of the wider Omagh area, as part of a North-wide campaign, with hundreds of motorists checked for drink-driving.

In the first week of the random checks, the number of drink-drivers detected across the North rose almost 50 per-cent compared to the same week in 2015.

Just last month, the UH revealed that an alarming total of more than 1,200 drink drivers in West Tyrone had been banned over the last five years, which equates to around five drivers each week.

A change in the law at Stormont now allows the PSNI to randomly test people without reasonable suspicion of an offence.

In a Facebook post, the PSNI in Omagh said a number of local drivers previously tested were close to the limit.

“A number of drivers provided samples which were extremely close to the legal limit. Remember to think carefully about how much you have had to drink the previous night before you get behind the wheel.”

This week, the Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd revealed that over the traditional festive period more than 1,000 checkpoints will have been set up across the North.

He said, “The new laws have given people a lot more awareness around this and people are a lot more wary and a lot more conscious that there are significant risks to taking a chance of getting behind the wheel.”

He added, “The previous legislation was quite wide but I think the messaging around the word ‘random’ and specific random operations, where we just stop you for no reason whatsoever, has just probably caught the public psyche more.”

Mr Todd highlighted that in the first week the number of drunk drivers arrested was up 45 per-cent on the same week in 2015.

However in the weeks after that the numbers reduced, which the police officer believes shows people have realised they could now be stopped at any time.

And he also revealed the new random checkpoints would not be limited to the festive season.

“The legislation has just been introduced and it is something we will be using throughout the new year,” he said.

“The timing (of the law change) has been helpful for us in terms of the Christmas campaign because the risks are so much higher at Christmas because more people are out, more people are socialising, there is more traffic on the roads, there are more vulnerable people.”

He added, “We’d really be happy to be using the new legislation extensively across the province but actually watch our drink driving arrest numbers fall because people aren’t doing it as much as they used to – that’s what success would look like for us”.