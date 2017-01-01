‘Unsung hero’ acknowledged at special awards

JOHN Paul McCusker, who volunteers at the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s (PCI) nursing home, Harold McCauley House in Omagh, has been honoured at the PCI Council for Social Witness Long Service and Recognition Awards, when he received the Unsung Hero Award.

Nominated by the Harold McCauley staff team, John Paul has volunteered in Harold McCauley House for several years and volunteers at least twice a week, sharing his interests in music and drama with the residents during his entertainment and activity sessions.

The awards, which take place every two years, were presented by Presbyterian Moderator, Rt Rev Dr Frank Sellar, in Assembly Buildings in Belfast to recognise the dedication of the church’s social care and volunteer teams.

Over 15 individuals – staff and volunteers – along with teams from the council and in local congregations, were honoured for their commitment to putting their faith into action in the dedicated service of others. Six members of staff were also recognised for 20 years service, receiving a Bible as a gift from the Moderator.

The Council for Social Witness has overall management responsibility for the church’s 17 homes and centres across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland – including Harold McCauley House. Its staff and volunteers provide services to people and the community through residential, respite and day care for the elderly and people with physical and learning disabilities, ex-offenders and those overcoming substance abuse.

Moderator, Rt Rev Dr Frank Sellar, presented the awards and spoke warmly of both winners and runners-up.

He said, “As far as I am concerned all these caring projects, staff and volunteers alike, linked to the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, are winners and I thank you warmly in Jesus’ name and heartily congratulate you all.”