Local schools to be hit by teachers’ strike

AN imminent strike by teachers in the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation (INTO) is expected to force the closure of a number of schools in the Omagh district this year.

The INTO union has voted overwhelmingly in favour of the strike action over an ongoing dispute over pay. In last week’s ballot 78 per-cent of teachers supported strike action.

The strike however will be preceded by INTO members withdrawing all co-operation with the Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI).

This action will be followed up with a series of half day strikes beginning on January 18. Future dates of strike action will be announced later.

The strike is likely to force the closure of the majority of Council for Catholic Maintained Schools in the area including the Christian Brothers Grammar School, Loreto Grammar School, Sacred Heart College as well as a number of primary schools.

In October all teaching unions in the North rejected an offer that would have froze their pay last year with a rise of one per cent for 2016-2017. Teachers are asking for a pay rise for 2015-2016 and a “fair wage”.

Pay has been frozen since 2010 and the INTO claims that teachers have lost approximately 15 per cent of their salaries “in real terms.” They describe the pay offer as “insulting.”

Education Minister Peter Weir said he was “disappointed” by the move and asked members to “reflect” on it.

However Seamus Hanna, the chairman of the INTO’s northern committee, said the union had tried to avoid closing schools.

He said, “Despite the sincerity of our efforts, all attempts to find a just settlement and avoid the closure of schools have now failed. The INTO is now directed by our members to engage in both half-day strike action and inaction short of strike, which will include non-co-operation with the Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI).

“The INTO have made it clear that it will continue to remain available to the Minister for Education for meaningful talks.”

It has also been reported that the other main teaching union, the Ulster Teachers’ Union, is also likely to vote for action short of a strike.

However, the final results of its ballot will not be known until early 2017.