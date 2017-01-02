Gallagher appointed new Tyrone U15 manager

Marty Gallagher, Sion Mills, has been appointed the new Tyrone SuperCupNI Junior manager for the next three years.

Gallagher, who has worked with Sion Swifts and Finn Harps, will take charge of the county under-15s and will be assisted by coach Mark Jennings (Dungannon), who previously worked alongside Stephen Hunter the one and only time that the Red Hands reached the showpiece final.

The position of Premier boss (U17) has still to be confirmed.

It was understood Mountjoy’s David Gilfillan was among a number of applicants for the post but due to unforeseen circumstamces has had to withdraw his interest.

