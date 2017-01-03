+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Battle of genders boosts good cause

Posted: 12:02 pm January 3, 2017
A cheque for £550.50 was presented to PATHS following charity game.

FEMALE and male sporting pride was put on the line over Christmas as St Macartan ladies and Eskra men took to the field for a special GAA charity challenge match at Eskra in aid of PATHS that does so much great work in helping those affected by suicide.

St Macartan ladies, double Tyrone league and championship senior champions plus Ulster Club final runners-up, were in confident mood for this pretty unique challenge and they more than held their own during the course of an entertaining game that finished with honours even.

A few guest appearances featured in the second half for St Macartan’s as Ryan McMenamin, Fergal McCann, Gerard Trainor and company joined the fray.

Eskra fielded a strong side with Mark McCarroll plus past and present team members in action too but they found St Macartan’s worthy opponents as play moved from one end of the park to another in free-flowing fashion.

Brendan McKenna kept the banter going over the microphone, with referees, officials and supporters lending their support to this enjoyable experience for a great cause around Christmas.

The two camps gathered  that evening at O’Hagan’s of Eskra to reflect upon and replay some of the major highlights from earlier in the day.

There was also the important job of handing over a very kind donation to PATHS that rounded off a memorable occasion and sent everyone home in happy form for Christmas.

