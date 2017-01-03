Coalisland bids fond farewell to Sister Cecilia

PARISHIONERS from Coalisland travelled to Dublin on Thursday to attend the funeral of much loved Sister of St Clare nun Sr Cecilia who ministered in the local community for the past 12 years. Sr Cecilia died in the early hours of St Stephen’s day at the age of 74.

Her name before she took religious vows was Irene Jones and she was born in Herbertstown in Limerick. She entered religious life in Newry in October 1959.

A large crowd attended a Requiem Mass for her in Coalisland last Tuesday. Almost 40 members of her order also attended the service as well as Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin.

The congregation was told that Sr Cecilia had requested she spend a night with the people of Coalisland before her remains were taken to Dublin for burial. She had been suffering from illness since last summer and was cared for by St Clare sisters in Newry.

In his homily Parish Priest Paul Byrne told the congregation it had been “truly remarkable” how Sr Cecilia had “embraced” the news that she was terminally ill.

He said, “She accepted with great grace that she was coming to the end of her life. She told me then she had lived a great life and had no regrets and had enjoyed all of her religious life. Sr Cecilia has been a huge part of the life of this parish community. She was such a generous person and a gentle soul. She had a natural way of touching deeply, the lives of everyone she encountered and had a wonderful sense of humour.”

Among her service to the local community Sr Cecilia visited the homes of the sick and offered support to those who had suffered bereavement.

Fr Byrne said everyone had their own unique experience of Sr Cecilia adding, “We have lost not just a religious sister, a sister, an aunt or a valued co-worker who ministered for 12 years in this parish, but we have lost a very dear friend.”

In his moving homily Fr Byrne added, “We have to give her back to the God who brought into this world 74 years ago and into religious life 57 years ago. We have to give her back to Him whom she served so faithfully and so joyfully. We give her back to Him in gratitude for her ministry and her life. We let her go in sorrow and heartache but with appreciation for the grace with which she bore the trials of these past months.”

Sr Cecilia was laid to rest in Glasnevin Cemetery following her funeral Mass in Harold’s Cross.

She is survived by her twin sister Maureen, brother and sister Liam and Tess and predeceased by her brother Brendan.