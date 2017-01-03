Two service stations planned at Ballygawley Roundabout

TWO competing planning applications for new service stations at the Ballygawley Roundabout are set to be granted planning approval next month.

The separate applications, launched five months apart in October 2014 and March 2015, are right next to one another at the park and ride between the two roundabouts.

It’s understood that rather than choose one application, planning officers at Mid Ulster District Council have green lit both, effectively meaning the market will decide if one or both businesses survive.

The 2014 application by landowner Alison Warke includes outline planning permission for a service station to include fuel provision, café, shop, tourist information, toilets, picnic area, parking, car wash and provision for park and share.

The outline nature of the plan, means it’s likely that an outside business franchise could step in to construct the new service station.

By comparison, the 2015 application from PDDC Developments for the site at Annaghilla Road, facilitated by Pomeroy architect Paul Bradley, is set to be granted full planning permission at the next Mid Ulster District Council Planning Committee meeting on January 9.

The plan includes a filling station, shop with off-licence, canopy, car wash and valet store 40 metres south of Grange Park, Ballygawley.

Neither applications appear to have attracted any local opposition.

It’s understood that planning rules around service stations in rural areas requires previously ruled out prior efforts to build a similar business at Ballygawley roundabout, one of the busiest junctions in Tyrone.

But the construction of the A4 dual carriageway, and taking the services at Cabragh off the main line, has now opened that door.

It’s believed that the future development of the A5 dual carriageway could see the inclusion of a slip road to access the potential new services.

The recommendation to approve both applications will go before the Mid Ulster Planning Committee in Magherafelt on January 9 at 7pm.