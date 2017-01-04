Major roadworks to start in Omagh

A £200,000 major resurfacing scheme on the Donaghanie Road in Omagh, will start next week.

A full closure of this stretch of the B158 Donaghanie Road will be in place for two weeks from Tuesday, January 10

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard said: “This significant investment of £200,000 will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this road and address ongoing maintenance problems.

“The benefits of this re-surfacing scheme will help meet the needs of the local economy and improve transport connections for people, goods and services.”

The scheme is expected to be completed by January 23.

Beragh bound traffic will be diverted via the new Cranny Link Road, U1745 Bankmore Road, A5 Doogary Road, A5 Curr Road and the B46 Moylagh Road and vice versa.

Transport NI say the dates are “subject to favourable weather conditions” and they will keep the public informed of any change.

They have also warned motorists to be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

