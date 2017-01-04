+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Video: Wrong way madness on A4 road in Tyrone

Posted: 7:33 pm January 4, 2017
A VIDEO has emerged online showing a motorist driving in the wrong direction along the A4  dual carriageway between Dungannon and Ballygawley and narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

The PSNI said they have received several reports of wrong-way drivers on the recently upgraded route.

Chief Inspector Roy Robinson, said, “More recently we received a report that a vehicle was travelling on the westbound carriageway on the A4, in the wrong direction on January 1. It is thought this happened at around 12.44pm.”

He added, “We cannot over emphasis the potential dangers and would urge motorists to be mindful of road signage on this stretch of road.

“Driving the ‘wrong’ way along a dual carriageway is incredibly dangerous, given that traffic on the road can be travelling at up to 70mph.”

Police would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident. The number to call is 101.

