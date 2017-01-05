+44 (0)28 8224 3444
First look at this week’s Ulster Herald

Posted: 9:49 am January 5, 2017
THE first Ulster Herald of 2017 is on the streets now and we have a packed edition to get you back up to speed for the new year ahead.

uhd-001-050117

News

Half of fire service call-outs in Omagh are false alarms.

Windfarms seek to set aside building ban during breeding season.

Local region suffered most road death in North during 2016.

Council debate goldmine processing plant in Greencastle.

uhd-021-050117

Entertainment

Tommy Tiernan sets a date for Omagh.

Not Today to perform tracks from new EP in Top of the Town.

Strule gig for international string quartet.

Tunes to get fit to in 2017.

uhd-064-050117

Sport

GAA: Cavan clash kicks off season of high hopes for Tyrone.

Handball: Lorcan wins hat-trick of titles in US.

Football: Lecky admits Derg men are up against it.

Athletics: Cracking Christmas period for Carmen Club runners.

