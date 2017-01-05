+44 (0)28 8224 3444
First Omagh female councillor dies

Posted: 12:30 pm January 5, 2017
Bernadette Grant (SDLP) who was the first woman elected to Omagh District Council in 1977

Bernadette Grant (SDLP) who was the first woman elected to Omagh District Council in 1977

THE first ever female councillor on Omagh District Council has died.

Bernadette Grant, who was aged in her 90s, served on the council as an SDLP member from 1977 until 1989, and was elected to the vice-chair for three consecutive years in the 1980s.

A native of Beragh, she was also a prominent and popular member of the teaching staff at St Brigid’s High School in Omagh for many years.

Her husband, Jim, who had taught at the nearby St Patrick’s High School, died a number of years ago.

 

 

