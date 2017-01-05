Some patients face parking charge at new Omagh Hospital

Some patients using the new hospital in Omagh are set to be charged 80p an hour according to proposals from the Western Trust.

A total of 863 parking spaces will be created at the new Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex on the Donaghanie Road, set to open in the Spring.

Most spaces, including 374 for staff and 140 for GP patients will be free. But it is proposed that 158 spaces would attract a fee of 80p per hour, running on a 24/7 basis.

The paid spaces are proposed for secondary care service users, including 28 for urgent care, with the remaining 130 in the front main car park.

Secondary care includes out patient clinics, medical imaging, day case surgery and in patient beds.

The arrangements are on course to come into operation in May.

In its proposal, the Western Trust states, “The demand for car parking at hospitals continues to grow year on year and the larger facilities in particular are affected by a range of parking related problems.

“Due to the high volumes of traffic, measures need to be put in place to improve traffic management arrangements, utilisation of parking spaces, and access by patients, carers, visitors and staff. In order to provide funding for car parking provision/management, income must be generated.”

Parking enforcement is also being proposed, with £40 parking charge notices for motorists who park in undesignated areas without blocking others, such as in disabled bays (without a permit) or cross hatched areas.

However, if vehicles are causing a blockage, the proposal is to tow away the vehicle, with a £150 charge for recovery.

Note that cars in ambulance drop off points, blue light routes or deliver/access points would be towed even if not causing a blockage.

The Western Trust originally launched a consultation exercise on its parking proposals on October 3. Rather than a public consultation, the Trust have engaged with “relevant stakeholders”.

The closing date for submissions is January 9.

