Tattyreagh greyhound tearing up the track

A TATTYREAGH greyhound breeder is relishing the new season after one of his most promising young dogs had a 2016 to remember.

Between July and December last year, Old Fort Mill, romped to ten race wins including a four timer at Shelbourne Park last month.

Advertisement

And the best of it is ‘Mill’ could well have been put out to grass by owner Tony Teague. For the first 14 months of its life the gifted competitor showed no instinct for racing whatsoever.

“He was the worst looking dog and showed little interest when I let him out,” said Tony.

In a bid to spark some interest Tony sent ‘Mill’ to the kennel of Brian Robinson, in Derrylaughan and, to his genuine surprise, received a call some three weeks later informing him ‘the dog can run’.

The following Sunday morning the Tattyreagh dog owner took ‘Mill’ and a number of other dogs to the track at Longford on trial.

For Tony that proved the beginning of a very exciting journey.

FULL STORY IN TODAY’S ULSTER HERALD

DRA to hear Castlederg appeal THE destination of the Tyrone All-County League Division Three title could well be determined by the DRA following an...

Junior glory proves a bridge too far for 13-man Tatts THE Rock confirmed their status as the championship experts of Junior football as they overcame 13-man Tattyreagh in yesterday's...