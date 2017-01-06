Lauren flies the flag for Tyrone on Glór Tire

The 19-year-old from Galbally made her first appearance on the show this week after being chosen by Omagh’s own Barry Kirwan following Lauren’s impressive audition performance.

Lauren will now be mentored on the show by her fellow Tyrone singer and has already had the opportunity to sing a few songs with Barry and his band. Each contestant will now have their own individual show before the elimination phase begins in March. Lauren’s feature programme will take place next month.

Lauren, who has had success in local singing competitions from a young age, gained huge experience on the road performing in theatres and venues throughout Ireland last autumn as part of the ‘Country Ladies Of The Moment’ tour.

Joining experienced performers such as Kathy Crinion, Angela Reid, Kerry Fearon and Angeline, Lauren was the baby of the show, but this young Tyrone lady was not daunted and received praise for having “one of the most cultured voices in Irish music”.

A born entertainer, Lauren has vast stage craft and will capture your heart with her wonderful singing and bubbly personality.

She has also enjoyed some wonderful success with her debut single ‘Redneck woman.’

As the only competitor this year left from Tyrone, Lauren is hoping the entire county will get behind her with voting lines already open.

• To vote for Lauren text GLOR8 to 60999 or phone 09016566108.